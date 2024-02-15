How to farm credits in One Punch Man World

Credits in One Punch Man world are the most widely used currencies. While progressing through the content, they help limitbreak heroes, upgrade Merit, purchase various drinks and edibles from the vending machine for battle buffs, and more. The gacha title offers several ways to get credits, like completing daily quests, watching movies in-game, and completing commission campaigns.

Some methods grant only once for completing tasks, while others provide a constant supply of credits. Below is a list of some of the best ways to farm credits in One Punch Man World.

Best ways to farm credits in One Punch Man World

1) Commission campaign

Clearing commission campaigns daily will help you get plenty of credits in One Punch Man World (Image via Perfect World)

Clearing commission campaign quests is the best way to get credits in One Punch Man World. Visit the Operator in Hero Association to accept the quests. After entering the campaign interface, tap on the credit button to view the list of all available commissions.

You can do normal or golden commission quests. The former grants two times more reward than the regular amount, while the latter drops five times more. The quests reset daily with random new golden or normal commissions. Participating in commission quests consumes energy, with golden ones requiring more than the normal ones.

You can also clear them in auto mode by selecting multiple quests. Switch on Auto Mode by tapping its button on the left side of the screen next to the question mark. After the Auto Mode List appears, select the commissions you want to complete and click on Start Auto Mode. Complete Urgent Commissions and upgrade the battle rank to get more rewards from the commission campaign quests.

2) Deployment

You can get credits in One Punch Man World passively from the Deployment feature (Image via Perfect World)

Deployment is the passive method to earn credits in One Punch Man World. There are four cities in the Deployment menu: City A, City Z, City F, and City J. You can deploy up to four heroes from your roster in each city to earn a specific amount of credits or EXP cards every 30 minutes. The more heroes you dispatch, the better rewards each city provides.

Before deploying the heroes, ensure you’ve selected the credit for reward. The Deployment feature also offers events you can access by clicking the big red building in the interface. It provides two events that run for a designated time: Special (Red) and Reinforcement (Purple).

Select one of the Reinforcement events that require dispatching four heroes. They grant credit and EXP cards upon completion. You can also get extra rewards by dispatching the heroes that meet specific conditions in each Reinforcement event.

3) Watch movies

Watch movies in City A and encounter all three heroes in each to get credits in One Punch Man World (Image via Perfect World)

Watching in-game movies also grants you credits in One Punch Man World. However, you must encounter specified heroes while watching movies to earn credits as a reward. Visit the Cinema in City A, talk to the Counter Staff, and then head toward the Ticket Inspector to watch a movie. You can choose from seven in-game films to watch.

After entering the movie selection menu, look at the top right for the Chance Encounter button. You will see three different heroes’ portraits in each movie, which you might encounter in the theater. Encountering all three One Punch Man heroes in each movie grants 20000 credits as a reward. However, you can earn credits only once from any particular movie.

4) Disaster Simulation Battle

Defeat bosses and collect stars in Disaster Simulation Battle to earn credits in One Punch Man World (Image via Perfect World)

Disaster Simulation Battle is another way to get credits in One Punch Man World. It unlocks upon reaching Team Level 25. You can enter the simulation device by visiting the second floor (2F) in the Hero Association. The device pits you against various bosses in multiple test stages: Morale Test, Technique Test, Overpower Test, Assault Test, and Normal Test.

The bosses in each test are weak to the characters with corresponding types except for Normal. For instance, you will find bosses weak to Morale-type characters in Moral test stages, and so on. There are 18 bosses and three challenges in each stage.

The number of stars you obtain depends on the number of challenges completed. You will get various in-game items as rewards, including credits based on the total number of stars collected. Upon defeating a boss and completing challenges, click the Star Level Rewards button at the top right to view and claim the rewards.

You will unlock the next stage upon clearing the current one. Note that the bosses get stronger as you progress, so ensure you sufficiently upgrade and choose the best One Punch Man World characters before engaging in battles.

5) Redemption codes

Redeeming One Punch Man World codes grants various in-game items, including credits (Image via Perfect World)

The developers at Perfect World also offer codes that grant free in-game items, such as World Silver, Energy, and Credit upon redemption. It is the best and most free way to get credits in One Punch Man World. You can join the official Discord channel and follow the title’s official social media handles, like Twitter and Facebook, for new One Punch Man World redeem codes.

Since One Punch Man World has different servers for EU (European), US (United States), and SEA (South East Asia) in mobile, the codes also differ for each. Additionally, the developers also release some exclusively for PC. So, use the codes released for the server you are currently logged in.

Besides the ways mentioned above, completing daily quests grants some credits as rewards. They are easy and require interaction with NPCs in the cities or Hero Association.