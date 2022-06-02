How to farm Scales in V Rising

V Rising is an early access multiplayer survival game available on PC platforms. Much like the majority of other games in the genre, it includes a deep crafting system that requires players to collect a variety of resources to upgrade their gear or build structures and furniture for their constructed bases.

However, not all resources can be found easily in the game. One of the resources players may find difficult to collect is scales. Scales are arguably some of the most important resources players can collect as they are required to construct some of the best armors in the game. This makes it all the more important for players to find them in the game.

Fortunately, there are a few different farming methods that players can use to get a large amount of scales over a period of time. While a lot of loot resources like these drop from enemies all over V Rising's large overworld, there are a few spots that are best for collecting large quantities of them in a short time.

V Rising's Best Scale Farms

Ungora guards one of the best scale farms (Image via Stunlock Studios)

The Spider Cave

In the Cursed Forest that is in the northeast portion of the map, a large cave lush with giant spiders can be found. These spiders drop large amounts of scales. Given the large number of enemies in the cave, a single clear can net the player hundreds of scales. There is also another reason to visit this cave in the game.

In that cave, a V Blood Carrier Boss lays in wait. Ungora the Spider Queen is a boss that players can defeat during their grind if they wish to. Upon defeat, she rewards the player with some loot, crafting recipes, and the flying arachnid power. This power allows players to summon an explosive spiderling to damage enemies.

Frog and Worm Area

The farming location (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Just northwest of Spider Cave, there is another great farming location in V Rising for scales. This area is rich in earthworms and frog enemies that drop large quantities of scales. The Swamp of Greed also lies in this area, which has an even greater concentration of these types of enemies.

A full clear of this area can often net the player upwards of over 2,000 scales. However, similar to most survival games, the resources dropped have an amount range rather than a fixed amount. However, it is entirely possible that the player will only need to clear the area once or twice to have all the scales they need.

Fishing

Fishing is one of the most common resource collection methods in a lot of different games, including V Rising. While this may not be the fastest method of farming scales, it is the safest and best for low-level players. First, the player needs to craft a fishing rod using 8 planks, 4 copper ingots, and 4 coarse threads.

Once a player catches a fair amount of fish, the next thing to do is to salvage them for their scales. This can be done through The Devourer. This recipe can be found after defeating Lidia, The Chaos Archer. Once crafted, the players just have to put the fish inside of The Devourer, and they will get their scales.

