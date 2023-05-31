How to fast-forward time in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comprises many intricate gameplay mechanics and an expansive world with varied locales. Apart from exploration, there are several quests to partake in and complete to earn rewards. Sometimes, you may wish to complete certain quests at a certain time of day or night. Thus, fast-forwarding the in-game time is one way to get you to your desired time of the day or night.

Fortunately, there is a provision to execute this in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Apart from avoiding scenarios with storms and rains, certain quests may require initiation at a particular time of the day. You can therefore pass the in-game time in various ways, including interacting with beds or campfire.

Fast-forwarding time in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are several instances in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom wherein you will encounter rain, wetting the surfaces of mountain edges. Thus, Link’s climbing is affected when scaling these slippery surfaces. Some quests may also require you to participate during certain times of the day, making fast-forwarding time a useful feature.

One way to pass the time in the game is to interact with beds found in various stables and inns across settlements in Hyrule. Note that using beds will cost you 20 Rupees. If you wish to save money, head to the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing to use the bed free of cost.

You can use beds to pass the time (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Alternatively, you can create a campfire and interact with it to forward the time. You can choose from three options — morning, noon, and night. To create the campfire, you require some Wood and Flint. Wood can be obtained by cutting down trees using Axes, while Flint can be gathered by breaking ore deposits.

Drop Wood and Flint on the ground and then hit them with a metal weapon or toss an ingredient called Fire Fruit to ignite the fire. Approach it and select the Sit option but ensure Link maintains a safe distance from the fire to avoid damage.

You can use a campfire to pass the time (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Another way of passing the time is to go to the cooking pots found in any of the settlements and spots in stables across Hyrule. It is worth noting that the cooking pots found in the open world do not provide the option to pass the time.

There is a phenomenon called The Blood Moon, which occurs after a week has elapsed in the game (2 hours and 48 minutes in real-time). This leads to all the enemies respawning in the world, along with loot, resources, and items. Fast-forwarding the time does not count towards triggering this phenomenon, as you will have to wait seven in-game days for it to occur.

The latest Zelda title also comprises many unique armor sets like the Froggy Armor, which grants you slip resistance, thereby allowing you to climb slippery surfaces with ease.

