How to find the Allagan Tomestone of Causality in Final Fantasy XIV

Players will need to find the Allagan Tomestone of Causality to earn the Lunar Envoy gear in Final Fantasy XIV.

There are multiple types of Allagan Tomestones in FFXIV. The Allagan Tomestone of Causality is one of the rarest, as it requires players to reach a maximum level of 90 before they can be acquired.

After hitting the level cap, players can participate in endgame dungeons, trials, and raids for a chance to obtain an Allagan Tomestone of Causality.

An Allagan Tomestone of Causality can also be earned through weekly Wondrous Tails.

There is a limited amount of Allagan Tomestones of Causality that Final Fantasy XIV players can earn per week

Level 90 activities are the best way to obtain Allagan Tomestones of Causality (Image via Square Enix)

There are a few ways to obtain the Allagan Tomestone of Causality in Final Fantasy XIV. Players can then use them to purchase some of the best gear in the Endwalker expansion.

Listed below are the methods that provide one or more Allagan Tomestones of Causality as a reward:

Any level 90 dungeon, trial, or raid following patch 6.2 has the potential of providing multiple Allagan Tomestone of Causality.

Casual and Ranked PvP matches may provide Allagan Tomestones of Causality upon completion.

Endwalker raids, specifically introduced for the Endwalker expansion, become available at the end of the campaign and may provide Allagan Tomestones of Causality as a reward.

Completing 1 Line of Wondrous Tails will allow players to select 50 of the weekly capped Allagan Tomestones.

Doing 2 Lines of Wondrous Tails gives 500 of any uncapped type of Allagan Tomestones.

To use the Allagan Tomestones of Causality, players will have to collect a lot of them in Final Fantasy XIV. This is especially true because of their weekly cap.

Players can carry up to 2,000 Allagan Tomestones of Causality at any time. However, they can only earn a maximum of 450 Allagan Tomestones of Causality per week.

How to use Allagan Tomestones of Causality in Final Fantasy XIV

Speak to Cihanti to exchange Allagan Tomestones of Causality for Lunar Envoy items (Image via Square Enix)

Allagan Tomestones of Causality act as a currency in Final Fantasy XIV. Players can head to Radz-at-Han and speak with Cihanti to exchange them for some powerful items.

Cihanti can be found at coordinates X:10.8 Y:10.4. After speaking with her, players can look through the following items to buy with the Allagan Tomestones of Causality:

Lunar Envoy Weapons for 500 Allagan Tomestones of Causality and 1 Ultralight Tomestone

Paladin Sword for 350 Allagan Tomestones of Causality and 1 Ultralight Tomestone

Paladin Shield for 150 Allagan Tomestones of Causality

Lunar Envoy Helm for 495 Allagan Tomestones of Causality

Lunar Envoy Chest for 825 Allagan Tomestones of Causality

Lunar Envoy Gloves for 495 Allagan Tomestones of Causality

Lunar Envoy Legs for 825 Allagan Tomestones of Causality

Lunar Envoy Feet for 495 Allagan Tomestones of Causality

All Lunar Envoy Accessories for 375 Allagan Tomestones of Causality

After obtaining the Lunar Envoy gear, Final Fantasy XIV players can head over to Khaldeen in Radz-at-Han. He will enhance any gear purchased with Allagan Tomestones of Causality.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh