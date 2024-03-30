How to find Archer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The Archer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 holds the key to a very special skill that an Archer should have at their disposal. However, nothing comes easy in Capcom's newest RPG. To learn from the Archer Maister, you must first seek him out. Once you've acquainted yourself, you must win his approval before he's ready to teach.

Some players might have trouble with this, and that's where we come in. This article will show you how to find and get the approval of the Archer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here's how to find the Archer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Archer Maister is located around Sacred Arbor (Image via Capcom || YouTube/ItalianSpartacus)

The Archer Maister, Taliesin, can be found around the area of Sacred Arbor. However, as we mentioned above, just meeting the Maister is not enough, and you must win his approval. This can be done by completing the Trial of Archery quest, given out by Glyndwr.

Glyndwr can be found hanging outside the forgery in Vernworth. His first task for you will be to give him a bow. You can give him any bow of your choice. Doing so will start the next phase of the quest, as Glyndwr will ask you to come to the Malachite Forest, the place where the Trial of Archery begins. Let's take a closer look at what you need to do next to get the Archer Maister's approval.

How to win the approval of the Archer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2

It is best to travel with a Pawn who can translate the Elvish language (Image via Capcom)

Once you've spoken to Glyndwr, you must seek him out in the Malachite Forest. It is recommended to go forward with a Pawn who specializes in the Elvish language. Glyndwr will once again take you to Sacred Arbor, where Taliesin will inform you that the Trial of Archery will not take place because his sister has been kidnapped by an Ogre.

Now, you and Glyndwr should immediately set out for the Ancestral Chamber, where Taliesin's sister is being held by the Ogre. Once there, you must rescue the Archer Maister's sister, and doing so will trigger a conversation between you, your Elf pal, Glyndwr, and the Archer Maister, Taliesin.

Following this conversation, set up a camp and wait for a couple of days. Afterward, you can seek out the Archer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2, and he will reward you with the Hunter's Secret. This can be used to learn the Heavenly Shot skill.

