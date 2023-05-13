How to find the Assasin's Creed Easter Egg in Apex Legends' Firing Range?

The Season 17 update for Apex Legends went live on May 9, 2023. It introduced a host of new content and brought with it several changes. One of the highlights of this update is the revamped Firing Range. In addition to the several changes to the Firing Range, the community has recently discovered an Assassin's Creed Easter Egg there.

For players unfamiliar with the iconic synchronization feature in the Assassin's Creed games, this Easter Egg allows players to climb on top of a pole and synchronize with the Firing Range.

Grett @HeckingGrett #easteregg Has this been found yet?! cool Assassin's Creed easter egg in the firing range #ApexLegends Has this been found yet?! cool Assassin's Creed easter egg in the firing range #ApexLegends #easteregg https://t.co/zvMTqbMDzn

Assassin's Creed as a video game series has been revolutionary. It is one of the biggest franchises that has millions of fans around the globe. In fact, some of the gameplay elements from the series have become a part of pop culture, such as the Hidden Blades.

Similarly, the synchronization feature has also garnered a lot of attention. In the original games, the character must reach the highest point of an unknown area to synchronize, revealing the secrets the location holds. After which, the character would dive down straight into hay or grass, unharmed.

This synchronization feature is still a part of the series and doesn't appear to be leaving any time soon. Recently, the feature made its way to Apex Legends with the Season 17 update and is now accessible with the Firing Range. This guide will take a closer look at the procedure of how one can find this Easter Egg.

How to activate the Assasin's Creed Easter Egg in Apex Legends' Firing Range?

Finding the Assassin's Creed Easter Egg in Apex Legends isn't that difficult if one knows what to do. As long as players head in the right direction, it can be easily triggered.

When triggered, it will pan the camera around just like in the Assassin's Creed games giving players a complete view of the entire Firing Range. To get started, first of all, players will have to switch to the Third Person mode.

To do so, simply head to the back right corner of the range, and you will come across some stones near the edge. Look down on them and proceed to change the Legend.

This will change the camera perspective to Third Person from the typical First Person. Once that is done, the rest of the process is easy. Simply follow the two steps below to activate the Assassin's Creed Easter Egg in Apex Legends:

Get to the small hill located at the back of the map. It will have a pole with a red flag swinging from it. Players can also find a Nessie Easter Egg atop this hill. Next, climb the pole and crouch on top of it. Make sure you stay in the same position for a few seconds for it to trigger.

That's it. This will activate the Assassin's Creed Easter Egg.

This is all there is to know about the Assassin's Creed Easter Egg in Season 17 of Apex Legends at the moment. These fun little additions may not be game-changing but do add to the overall gameplay experience and keep players coming back for more.

Poll : 0 votes