5 most popular Legends for Apex Legends Season 17

Apex Legends is an ever-evolving battle royale game. Players are offered a multitude of options to choose from when dropping into the battlefield. Nevertheless, some of the Legends are definitely picked over others, be it for personal biases or for their powerful kits. With every new Season, the meta takes a hit and swerves in a different direction.

Season 17 introduced a new Legend, Ballistic, and along with him, a multitude of changes in Apex Legends. These have affected the current pick-rate balance. This article provides insight into the most-picked characters currently in the meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Who are the highest-picked Legends in Apex Legends Season 17?

The changes incorporated since Season 16, and the latest Season 17, have definitely redefined the Legends meta in Apex Legends. Some with the most under picked statistics have definitely shot up the ladder.

1) Pathfinder

Pathfinder's pick-rate has skyrocketed ever since Season 16's update. The changes made to his passive ability and his ultimate have not only made him viable, but also a formidable opponent to face on the battlefield.

Pathfinder has been in the game since its inception. This friendly robot has an incredibly high skill ceiling. Easy to play and difficult to master, this Legend has tormented the lobbies of all the ranks since he received some much-needed buffs. Veterans who have been playing have happily resorted back to Pathfinder, considering his viability in the game has been great.

2) Ballistic

Second, in line, this character's pick rate is extremely high in the current meta of Apex Legends. Despite the fact that he is a newly introduced Legend, Ballistic fashions an extremely aggressive kit. He is perfect for any duel-hungry players, who are hopping from fight to fight trying to earn kills.

Ballistic provides great utility to the entire team with his ultimate ability, Tempest. Boosting reload speed, movement speed, and providing unlimited ammo, not only does he excel at initiating fights, but he also has extreme potential to convert every encounter into a win.

3) Octane

This adrenaline junkie has been topping the pick-rate charts since his release back in Season 1. A Skirmisher Legend, Octane excels at seeking out engagements and diving head-on into the enemy team. He is a great pick for aggressive players who want to hop in and out of the action.

Players however need to be cautious as they use his tactical ability, as it keeps picking off the Legend's health by 20%. While it is great to get a surge of movement speed and execute pushes, constant stimming can possibly be more detrimental than helpful.

Octane is a great pick for new players as well as veterans in Apex Legends. His movement ability helps them learn about positioning, the idea of executing as well as withdrawing from fights. It is no surprise that he occupies a spot in the top five list.

4) Wraith

Wraith has been dominant in the meta ever since the game's inception. She has a blooming presence and is also a Legend who requires great positional knowledge to play in Apex Legends. The character is an interdimensional skirmisher who excels at being aggressive and poking at enemies, with the ability to quickly phase out of unfavorable situations.

Her ultimate ability is one of the best in the game. It allows for easy repositioning across a great distance and can provide not just a great aggressive tool, but a great option for evasion as well.

The key to playing Wraith relies entirely upon players' positioning and their game sense. She benefits from being pesky and having an element of surprise against her enemies. It allows her to deal a lot of damage and safely reposition with her tactical ability when things go sour.

5) Bloodhound

Yet another Legend who has seen the game evolve since its inception, Bloodhound remains not just a staple but a great pick for experienced and newer players alike. They are a recon Legend who provide great utility at tracking and disclosing sneaky enemies in Apex Legends.

From the metal ranks to Apex Predators, Bloodhound has held stable ground and maintained a very high pick rate since their release. They have one of the best kits in the game, including all three of their abilities. Each provides extremely great utility to the team, which many Legends fall short of.

The key to being a good Bloodhound player is to keep a check on their surroundings. It is always advisable to scan for enemies whenever entering new territory to be safe rather than sorry.

This list provides insight into which Legends have been dominating Season 17 of Apex Legends. Being a constantly evolving game, the meta is everchanging. For any new players starting afresh, picking any of these five Legends would definitely help them form a better understanding of the game and improve at the same time.

