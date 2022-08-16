How to find Balloon Fruit in Tower of Fantasy

Players are guaranteed to come across a wide range of cooking ingredients in Tower of Fantasy.

Almost every resource found while exploring the map can be turned into health or Satiety points. They can also be used as an ingredient while cooking at a cooking robot. Balloon Fruit is one of them.

There are several resources that are easy to spot as they stick out of the ground or are rather large. However, Balloon Fruit can be a tough one to find.

Tower of Fantasy players can look for Balloon Fruit in the Astra and Navia regions

A player has come across some Balloon Fruit in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Balloon Fruits look like gigantic spikey green seeds. They grow on small branches sticking out of the ground, with other green leaves protruding from them.

They blend into the grass and other environmental objects quite well, so players will need to have a keen eye to spot them immediately. Otherwise, getting close enough will make them more visible.

Balloon Fruit is an ingredient that players will want to find and add to their inventory as soon as possible. Thankfully, they can be acquired early on in the starting region of Astra.

At the Astra Shelter, players can look around and find a plentiful amount of Balloon Fruit. They are just slightly east of the shelter's location and can even be found near the northern Ruins.

The next place to look is in the Navia region. Players can explore this in Tower of Fantasy once they've reached Chapter Two of the story. Once available, they can head to the Ruins northeast of the Seventh Day Forest.

Going further north from the Ruins will reveal a large area containing Balloon Fruit. Players can look for them at the base of the cliffs and hills that spread across this location.

How to use Balloon Fruit in Tower of Fantasy

Many resources double as cooking ingredients (Image via Perfect World)

Balloon Fruit can be used in a similar way to other ingredients in Tower of Fantasy. It can be eaten individually or used at a cooking station to create a recipe that provides stronger buffs and healing.

Here are some ways to utilize the resource:

Eat one Balloon Fruit to restore 6,800 Health Points with 5% of the character's total health added on top of that number.

Eat one Balloon Fruit to restore two Satiety points.

Cook a recipe that requires Balloon Fruit at a cooking station or with a cooking robot to create a full-fledged meal with benefits that are much greater than eating a singular Balloon Fruit.

Create a made-up recipe with Balloon Fruits and whatever other ingredients the player wants to use for a surprise meal that grants a random buff or healing effect.

Balloon Fruit is one of the only ingredients in Tower of Fantasy where it is recommended to eat it by itself. Its healing properties and Satiety recovery are too good to pass up, even if it works well as part of a recipe.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh