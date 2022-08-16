How to find Black Moss in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has a lot of appealing factors that attract both casual and hardcore gamers alike. Many players decided to give it a try after their time in Genshin Impact, a game many fans find similar. Some are drawn to the title thanks to it being completely free to play as well.

A category of gamers have also been drawn to the game thanks to its open world, and wide array of items and gear to collect. One of the items players may find themselves in possession of during their time in the game is Black Moss. However, some may not be as fortunate as others when it comes to finding this resource.

So how can players expect to be able to find this resource in Tower of Fantasy? With all the different items that players can obtain, it can get difficult to keep track of what each of them do as well as what each ingredient can be used for.

Tower of Fantasy: Finding and using Black Moss

Official artwork for Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Black Moss is a subset and is known as an ingredient. These types of items have a few different uses but mostly pertain to being eaten either by themselves or after being cooked into a dish at one of Tower of Fantasy's many cooking stations that litter its open world. These types of items can be found almost anywhere as well.

In regards to where players can begin the search for Black Moss, they cannot do so in the game's first chapter. This means that they will need to progress in the game's main story until they reach the second chapter when they arrive at the landmass that houses most of the game's content.

After arriving in the Banges region, players will want to head west until they reach the Crowns. This is a location that is known for having a large river with various resevoirs. Players will want to make their way to its center, which can be easily distinguished as it is almost completely surrounded by water.

Once players reach it, they can begin their hunt for Black Moss. This is the only part of the game where this ingredient spawns as often as it does, and so this is where players will have the best luck finding any. The reason that makes this ingredient worth the trouble is that it can provide the player with sustainance.

The Satiety stat is one many players may overlook when they first start playing Tower of Fantasy. However, this is a habit many will have to break as this stat is crucial for those who are looking to fight all sorts of strong foes. This is due to it directly coinciding with players' ability to regenerate their health out of combat.

While Black Moss gives players two points in Satiety, it can also function as a bit of a psuedo-health potion as it also gives them a large portion of health back. More specifically, upon consuming Black Moss, players will regain over 2,000 health back as well as an additional amount based on their maximum health.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan