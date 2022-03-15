How to find blue mushrooms in Lost Ark

Players of Lost Ark are able to try their hand at many different trade skills which can help them collect ingredients and forge other useful items from them. One of these trade skills, foraging, has some special item types that one can have access to once they have upgraded their Stronghold to a certain level.

One of these items is the blue mushroom. Here is how players can collect them.

How players can find and obtain blue mushrooms in Lost Ark

Players must first level up their stronghold to reach level 10. Once they obtain this, they will be able to speak with the Jack of All Trades Nature NPC. Upon speaking with the NPC, they will be granted the ability to generate some farmland for their stronghold, upon which they can begin growing different resources. These resources are unique to the stronghold and include blue mushrooms.

Checking the stronghold each day for mushrooms and other items

Once the player is successful in their farming endeavors, they will be able to check their farmland in their stronghold once per day in order to obtain special items and blue mushrooms.

Players can then take these blue mushrooms and use them for crafting special items.

Crafting items with the blue mushrooms

Players of Lost Ark will need to power up their strongholds to unlock everything they need (Image via Smilegate)

Once players have collected all the blue mushrooms, they should head over to the crafting workshop in the stronghold. Here, they will find that they are able to create different Battle Item Selection Chest.

These selection chests allow the player to specify certain areas such as support or offensive items to help them in their travels.

Other items will be required for players to make Selection Chests

Players should plan for other items to be used in their crafting recipes. These items will include other rare items from the stronghold, such as foraging nearby trees and rocks.

Players should do this every day because building up a stock of items will allow them to craft even more frequently. Leveling up all of the player's tradeskills will help them become more well rounded and self-sustaining.

Crafting items can be very beneficial to the player

No matter where a player goes during their journey in Lost Ark, a solid investment into tradeskills will greatly benefit their character (Image via Smilegate)

Players in Lost Ark can craft numerous helpful items that can be very beneficial to them as they power up their characters. Increasing a tradeskill does take some time and effort, but it is a worthy investment as it will come in handy no matter the player's level or class.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul