How to find Cantina DJ in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivors is a role-playing game that takes much of its inspiration from the Soulslike genre. It follows the story of Cal Kestis as he tries to fight off and escape the Galactic Empire who are trying to execute him. The game features beautiful locations from the Star Wars universe that hold deadly enemies and creatures to fight against. But amidst everyone trying to kill Cal, there are a few friendly faces.

Among these friendly faces are a pair of NPCs, known as Cantina DJ, that can appear at the Pyloon’s Saloon to play any soundtrack the player selects. They aren’t available from the get-go but must be met on a side quest to get them at the Saloon.

Where to find Cantina DJ in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the Cantina DJ can be found during the side quest - The Musician and their Droid - which becomes available after completing the Forest Array main quest. Players can pick up this side quest by talking to Monk, the Robo-Bartender, in Pyloon’s Saloon. After talking to him, the location for the quest will be marked on your map.

The quest marker will take you to Harvest Ridge, which is closest to the Rambler’s Reach Fast Travel point. Here, you will encounter two NPCs: Ashe Javi and DD-CE. The former is the musician, producer, and bodyguard of the latter, the actual DJ. Talking to them will convince them to head down to Pyloon’s Saloon and settle there for the rest of the Star Wars Jedi Survivors. Doing so will complete the side mission: The Musician and their Droid.

While in the saloon, you can walk up to them and play any of the soundtracks that you have unlocked. Soundtracks can be found as collectibles out in the world. You can come across them while exploring, but some can be bought from Doma’s shop, which is near the Cantina. These music tracks will cost you some Priorite Shards. Don’t worry if you haven’t found any soundtracks yet, as DD-CE will have some to play for you from the get-go.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has made several improvements compared to its predecessor while adding many new features, such as the Lightsaber Stances. There are five of those, and players can switch between them when they are at a Meditation Point. They can also reset their skill points as well as fast travel from here.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor will come out on April 28, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that it will not be released on last-generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

