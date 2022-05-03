How to find the Claymore in Elden Ring

The Claymore in Elden Ring is a fantastic weapon that players can obtain almost right out of the gate, making it a great early game item.

Other than a low stat investment (a nice trait to have for new characters), the greatest feature of the Claymore is arguably its weapon skill, Lion’s Claw.

Activating Lion’s Claw launches the character into a front flip, ending in a downward strike. It is a fun callback to the fight with Artorias in Dark Souls and Kentaro Miura’s Berserk.

Obtaining the Ash of War: Lion’s Claw would have players risking a journey into Caelid to fight a Lion Guardian.

The Claymore is located on the Weeping Peninsula, within Castle Morne. This means players can immediately travel there after the tutorial in Elden Ring.

Steps to find the Claymore in Elden Ring

It is highly recommended that you learn to summon Torrent first. Also, don’t worry about the map fragment for the Weeping Peninsula; it can be picked up along the way.

After obtaining Torrent and starting from Stormgate, here’s where to go to obtain the Claymore in Elden Ring:

Step 1 : Follow the main road southeast until you reach a bridge.

: Follow the main road southeast until you reach a bridge. Step 2 : From the bridge, take the road that leads you further south. You’ll pass the Waypoint Ruins on your left.

: From the bridge, take the road that leads you further south. You’ll pass the Waypoint Ruins on your left. Step 3 : Continue south. If you come to a mountain valley, you’re in the right place. Head between the mountains, and you’ll come to another bridge. Be aware that enemies are near.

: Continue south. If you come to a mountain valley, you’re in the right place. Head between the mountains, and you’ll come to another bridge. Be aware that enemies are near. Step 4 : Continue to follow the main road south. Pick up the Weeping Peninsula map fragment located along the side of the road. Castle Morne is situated on a cliff at the south end of the Weeping Peninsula.

: Continue to follow the main road south. Pick up the Weeping Peninsula map fragment located along the side of the road. Castle Morne is situated on a cliff at the south end of the Weeping Peninsula. Step 5 : Rest at the Site of Grace just inside the entrance of Castle Morne. Use the elevator at the end of the hall.

: Rest at the Site of Grace just inside the entrance of Castle Morne. Use the elevator at the end of the hall. Step 6 : Exit the elevator and keep to the right. Kill the Misbegottens. Climb the pile of rubble and corpses and make another hard right, past wooden spike walls.

: Exit the elevator and keep to the right. Kill the Misbegottens. Climb the pile of rubble and corpses and make another hard right, past wooden spike walls. Step 7: Enter the nearby room and turn left. Open the chest to loot the Claymore.

The Claymore requires 16 Strength and 13 Dexterity to wield. To upgrade the weapon in Elden Ring, players need to use Smithing Stones.

