How to find Convoy Access Cards in Dying Light: The Beast

If you've come across a military convoy in Dying Light: The Beast and can't figure out how to open it, don't worry, you're not missing something obvious. This time around, you can't just whip out a lockpick and get inside. The game introduces Convoy Access Cards, and they're the key to cracking those trucks open. It's actually a simple system, but if you skipped the early tutorial or just stumbled into a convoy for the first time, it can feel like a roadblock.Let's walk through how it works and where you should be looking.Everything you need to know about Convoy Access Cards in Dying Light: The BeastConvoy Access Cards aren't hidden in random loot piles or crates but are carried by infected soldiers. These aren't the same weak zombies you've been slicing up since the tutorial. They're bigger, stronger, and instantly recognizable by their military uniforms, helmets, and bits of body armor.Whenever you find a convoy, check the surrounding area carefully. Nine times out of ten, you'll find at least one infected soldier hanging around. Sometimes, you'll find more, which is great news because each one has a chance of dropping a Convoy Access Card. That means you can walk away with a handful instead of just one, letting you hit consecutive convoys later.Killing these infected soldiers is a bit tougher than dealing with civilians or regular biters. They hit harder, take more punishment, and can swarm you fast if you're not careful. Use heavy melee finishers, ranged weapons, or even environmental tricks like explosives to bring them down safely. Once they're dead, loot their body, and the card should be sitting right there in their inventory.Read more: Do you need to play the previous games before Dying Light: The Beast?Once you've got at least one card, head straight to the back of the convoy truck. Interact with the main hatch, and the game will automatically use up a card from your inventory to unlock it. The card is consumed in the process, so don't expect to reuse the same one.Inside, you'll find the main cache of loot, but don't walk away too quickly; many convoys also have side compartments or smaller panels on the truck. These usually require a lockpick to open, but they're worth the effort since they often hold extra ammo, crafting materials, or throwables. If you came prepared with lockpicks, you'll walk away with even more.Convoys are loot goldmines. You'll often find high-tier weapons, rare crafting components, throwables, explosives, and a good supply of ammo. Early in the game, even one convoy can set you up with gear that makes the next few hours much smoother. Later on, they're still worth checking because of the rare resources and stronger weapons they drop.Also read: How long does it take to beat Dying Light: The Beast?But don't go in expecting an easy time. Convoys almost always attract a crowd of tougher infected. You might face infected soldiers, special infected, or even just waves of normal biters trying to interrupt you. If you dive straight into the truck without clearing the area, you risk getting swarmed while stuck in loot menus.The best approach is to clear the perimeter first. Take out the infected soldier you need for the card, then thin out the rest of the horde before unlocking the truck. Once it's quiet, you can safely loot without a dozen enemies clawing at your back.