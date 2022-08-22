How to find Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

In an MMO as open and equipment-oriented as Tower of Fantasy, resource collection has to be one of the staples of its gameplay. Luckily, the Perfect World title that was recently released for western audiences fits this criterion to a tee. However, given the sheer amount of resources players can collect, it can be confusing for new players to find them.

One of the many resources players may find themselves in need of during their playthrough is Crystal. This item is very valuable in the early game as it is used to increase the level of the player's equipment. However, these items tend to fall off in the later stages due to the minimal amount of XP they grant.

However, the amount of XP they grant is undeniably very much worth the effort in the early game, given that the XP requirements to upgrade weapons are significantly lower then. Given the advantages it offers new players, many beginners will want to grind for these items in the first hours of their playthrough.

Finding Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

Official artwork for Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Luckily, out of each of the different Crystal resources in Tower of Fantasy, the basic Crystal item is the easiest to find.

There is no restriction to the area where players can find Crystals in the world of Aida. Crystals can be spotted in the overworld by the large pillar that drops them. These pillars take the shape of a large, rocky mass with sparkling cubes sticking out of them. Once a player finds one of these pillars in the overworld, they can destroy them through any means that they see fit to collect the Crystals inside.

Every breakable cluster of Crystals has the potential to drop these items. Given the different types of Crystals one can find in the overworld, some are going to be a bit harder to crack than others. Regardless of the tier of Crystal, every time the player breaks a cluster, they will almost always be rewarded with a standard Crystal.

For players who cannot be bothered to wander the realm in search of Crystals, every vendor in the Banges region sells them as well. This means players with an excess of cash in their early game through quests can reward themselves by indulging in a Crystal shopping spree.

Currently, there are 936 different spawn locations for various Crystal Pillars in Tower of Fantasy. With this in mind, players can collect this resource anywhere they choose to explore. However, as many players familiar with the game can expect, there are certain areas in the game with a higher concentration of them.

So far, the area with the highest concentration of these pillars is the southern shoreline of the Banges region. The cliffside of the Rusty Belt is also a great place for players to find Crystals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish