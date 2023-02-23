How to find the Deathday Party Room in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, and rapidly rose to prominence on multiple platforms. It brings the Wizarding World to life, provides exciting content, and has an engaging storyline to keep players entertained.

Though the title lets gamers explore and discover various intriguing places, unfortunately, they will not be able to find many at the game's start because they will need certain abilities and spells to proceed. For instance, the Caretaker's Lunar Lament main quest must be completed to access the Deathday Party Room. This article will help you to discover this unique location.

Step-by-step guide to locating the Deathday Party Room in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Complete the Caretaker's Lunar Lament quest

In this quest, you must meet Hogwarts' caretaker, Gladwin Moon, to acquire a new charm called Alohomora, which is a lock-picking spell. After that, you must interact with unusual Demiguise Statues.

The spell will be level 1 initially, and you can raise it to level 3 by gathering Demiguise moons. Fortunately, you only need a level 1 Alohomora incantation to find the Deathday Party Room because the door leading to it is sealed with a level 1 lock.

To complete the Caretaker's Lunar Lament quest, you must find and retrieve two concealed Demiguise Statues — one from the Prefects' Bathroom and the other from the Hospital Wing. Once they are collected, you should return to Gladwin Moon, and the quest will conclude.

.2) Fast travel to Lower Grand Staircase

Fast travel location in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via YouTube/PirateSloth)

Many Floo Flames will be activated throughout the castle by the time you finish the Lunar quest. These are the fast travel points that are highlighted on the map. You will need to select the Lower Grand Staircase and fast-travel there.

3) Locating the Deathday Party Room

After you have unlocked Alohomora and fast-traveled to the Lower Grand Staircase, you must now descend the steps. Then turn right and walk down the lengthy passageway. You will come across a hallway with two doorways on either side; ignore them and continue forward. Proceed along the path and turn left at the end.

Locked door leading to the Deathday Party Room in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via YouTube/TheBrothersGrim117)

Keep a watch on your left side as you walk down the hallway because you will come across a locked door. When you see it, use Alohomora and complete the minigame. Once the entrance is open, proceed down the passageway until you reach a ballroom where ghosts are dancing and having a good time. This is the Deathday Party Room you seek.

Hall in where ghosts are dancing in Hogwarts legacy (Image via YouTube/TheBrothersGrim117)

It contains a few treasure chests, but its most appealing features are the dancing ghosts and the flying musical instruments.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC (via Epic Games Store and Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in the coming months.

