Shriekers in Helldivers 2 are the newest Terminid enemy-type to bear its fangs in this title. These flying bugs are extremely lethal and can swoop in from the skies to deliver deadly attacks. Moreover, they are hard to hit because of their agility and aerial maneuverability. So, dealing with Shriekers in Helldivers 2 can be quite a challenge if you don't know how to approach them.

This article has got you covered, though, as this article will show you how to find and defeat them.

Here's how to find and defeat Shriekers in Helldivers 2

Shriekers spawn in through nests, and these are the structures you will have to track down if you're in the mood for some bug hunting. Shrieker Nests are giant mushroom-like buildings with glowing lights. They are fairly easy to spot; however, if you're having trouble, completing the dish alignment objective will mark them on your map.

Shrieker Nests can also appear as secondary objectives on bug planets, so be on the lookout. You will find a ton of Shriekers coming out of these structures as you approach them, so it is best to travel with a squad. Now, dealing with these entities requires a lot of precision since you will constantly have to track them and land shots while they're moving around.

The best weapons for the job are the LAS-16 Sickle and the SG-225 Breaker. The former has low recoil and a high rate of fire, while the latter offers high damage and decent range for a shotgun.

With the right weapon in your hands, you will want to aim for the heads, legs, wings, and abdomen of the Shriekers in Helldivers 2. Hits to their shoulders are ineffective, and a couple of shots to their heads are enough to take them out. If you target their wings, you can take away some of their attacks and agility.

If you're getting swarmed by a ton of Shriekers, your best option is to thin the crowd out by going for some quick headshots, or you can damage their wings to minimize the damage they can inflict. You can also deal with them from a distance if you have a good sniper like the Anti-Material rifle.

If you do manage to take some Shriekers down, you will have to carefully dodge their falling bodies. These flying bugs act like projectiles when they die and deal damage to everything they touch during their fall and impact. You can use this information to make the Shriekers deal collateral damage to their companions.

