How to find Egg Seed in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features all the classic hallmarks of the venerable JRPG genre with all the developments of the franchise. Monolith Soft's third Nintendo Switch entry thrills fans with a unique combat system and a huge map to explore, just like the first two games.

As expected, there are many things a player can do in the world of Aionios, ranging from fighting against countless monsters to chatting with charming locals. Furthermore, there are a ton of side-quests to explore to increase a player's experience and other attributes. One of the most common tasks the game will assign players with is wandering around the open world to find particular items.

Hunting down Egg Seeds in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In chapter 6 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players will encounter a quest called Shock to the System. This quest begins when the player enters the city, speaks to a person with a question mark icon, and then heads to the hospital.

Shock to the System requires players to locate three items in the open world outside the city. For the quest, players will have to find Roccodori Root, Heavy Pomegranate, and Egg Seed.

Players will find an island in the northwest corner of the map and must head there to begin searching for all three items necessary for this quest. However, the island is just one of the primary locations for this activity.

Players can seek out Egg Seeds near the Agnus Docks as well. Head east down the coast and keep an eye out for Egg Seeds.

Getting the Egg Seeds in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players are used to seeking out countless collectible items to fill nebulous meters. Heading to the areas that hold the items won't be the only part of the quest.

Players should be able to easily spot Egg Seeds lying around the area as they are a vibrant blue color and have a distinct glow to them. Not every glowing blue item is an Egg Seed, but it is an important detail nevertheless, so keep an eye out.

When it comes to grabbing these Egg Seeds, players will discover exclamation points marking pick-ups. In general, grabbing every item marked by an exclamation point is good practice within the game.

Though the Shock to the System quest is one of the major uses for Egg Seeds, it still offers a small benefit to experience. Players may be asked to find them as part of Collectopaedia Cards for NPC characters throughout the game.

There is one other usage for Egg Seeds, but it won't take much of this item to achieve. Players can cook meals in the game, but there's only one recipe that makes use of Egg Seed.

The Crumblecrunch Block Bar increases Enemy Drop Boost and Collectible Boost by 35%. The recipe requires three Noise Bites, two Skyclams, three Fluffy Cloud Ears, a Knockout Wasabi, and two Egg Seeds. This particular recipe helps players gather other items that they may need.

Gathering the Egg Seed is an easy quest in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Traveling to the northwest island and grabbing the items is a swift and uncomplicated task to push the storyline forward.

