How to find every Skyshard in Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle is the newest downloadable chapter that adds a ton of new content to the popular MMO title. Released in 2014, ESO remains hugely popular and every new additional release is a big event amongst the multiplayer game's hardcore fans.

With a new area added to the map, there are now additional places to explore and brand new rewards to claim. Players are always looking to improve their build and Skyshards are among the best ways to do so. Three Skyshards will reward the player with a skill point and every new area will provide players with more opportunities to find them.

Every Skyshard in Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle adds a ton of great new content to this beloved multiplayer follow-up to Skyrim. Skyshards can be tough to locate if players don't know exactly where they are, so a little direction can be extremely helpful.

There are eighteen Skyshards located in the High Isles area, which have been added to the map. Ten of them can be found around the World Map, while the other eight are hidden in various dungeons.

Landscape Skyshards in High Isle:

Above the river across from the Firepot Delve cave. Under the middle bridge over Loch Abhain. By the beach near the bridge on High Isle's southern coast. Hidden in the rocks above Jheury's Cove. Just west of a pointed rock on High Isle's northernmost beach. In the shadow of the All Flags Castle's north wall. Overlooking the volcanic vent north of Tor Draioch. Deep in the river canyon east of Amenos Station. On the shore of the Flooded Coast below Snake's Eye View. By the bay full of wrecked ships along Skulltooth Coast.

Dungeon Skyshards in High Isle:

Climb up the path on the southern side of Ghost Haven Bay. In a hedge maze of the Spire of the Crimson Coin. On a ledge above a pool near the back of Breakwater Cave. Guarded by Lord Leobert in Death's Valor Keep. At the far end of a natural bridge in The Firepot. At the end of a winding path high above Shipwreck Shoals. By a blue tree within the caverns of Coral Cliffs. Hidden high amongst the rocky ridges of Whalefall.

Gathering all eighteen Skyshards will grant the player a total of six skill points to improve their skills. Clearly, Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle players will gain a ton of useful advantages from this difficult quest and come away stronger.

Using skills in Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

Players playing the new expansion might want to grow stronger before taking on its greatest challenges. The new dungeons could be a tough wall for returning players to climb over, and additional skill points could certainly even things out.

Since the new expansion centers on the Bretons, Bethesda encourages players to increase their skill in knightly pursuits. Players can dump their new points into one-handed weapons and shields or increase armor to make this work.

Furthermore, Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle allows players to pursue fun new quests. The expansion should keep longtime players engaged and bring others back into the game's vibrant and interesting world.

