How to find the Flame, Protect Me Incantation in Elden Ring

Flame, Protect Me is a powerful negation Incantation that players can cast in Elden Ring.

Incantations are the equivalent of spells in the new FromSoftware title. They come in a variety of forms, such as damage buffs, damage negation, Faith Point restoration, and healing.

Where to get the Flame, Protect Me Incantation in Elden Ring

To get Flame, Protect Me, players need to head to Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave on the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave is one of the many landmarks in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

This dangerous area is home to a variety of monsters. Thankfully, these massive creatures don't necessarily need to be felled in order for players to obtain the Flame, Protect Me Incantation. A few will likely attack players on their journey. However, players can easily run past them.

Near the beginning of the Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave point of interest, players will find a Site of Grace with the same name. Heading north from that Site of Grace will take players to a sealed room.

The room needs to be unlocked with two Stonesword Keys. Inside, players will find a corpse that is holding the Flame, Protect Me Incantation. Players can simply walk over the corpse and press the button to collect the Incantation.

What is Flame, Protect Me in Elden Ring?

Flame, Protect Me is an Incantation that decreases the amount of fire damage a player takes. However, its effects only last for a brief period.

The description of Flame, Protect Me in Elden Ring reads:

"The most ancient of the Fire Monks' incantations. Creates a fire within that greatly increases fire damage negation. It is said that this incantation was used during the War against the Giants long ago, during which it protected the champions of the Erdtree."

When the Flame, Protect Me Incantation has been acquired, players can bind it to one of the usage slots. It only takes up one slot, and players require 20 Stamina each time the spell is cast.

Players must have a Faith level of 24 to cast this spell. It costs 30 Faith Points per use.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh