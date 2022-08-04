How to find Flier Nectar Jelly in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Flier Nectar Jelly is a valuable resource that can upgrade and craft Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Gems are important items that deliver strength to the characters of the party. Flier Nectar Jelly is used in some of the more valuable Gems, providing enhancements to skills and better combat prowess.

Obtaining Flier Nectar Jelly to assist with those upgrades isn't too difficult, but it does require players to put up a fight. They will have to take down some Light Fliers and Cave Fliers to get their hands on the resource.

Flier Nectar Jelly is an abundant commodity in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A look at some Fliers in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Flier Nectar Jelly is a pretty common resource in XC3. The creatures that drop it appear all over Aionios.

It should be noted that all Fliers are unique, with different levels, sizes, shapes and colors. Any hostile with the word "Flier" in its name has a chance to provide Flier Nectar Jelly.

These creatures all have wings, with some resembling butterflies and others looking a bit like dragonflies. Defeating these Fliers will reward players with the Flier Nectar Jelly necessary for Gem upgrades.

Light Fliers will appear in a variety of regions at many different levels. Players can fight them from the early parts of the game to the very later portions, making Flier Nectar Jelly an abundant commodity.

Fliers can be found in caves across Aionios (Image via Nintendo)

Players should head to any cave in Aionios to find Cave Fliers. Depending on the level, the creatures could be in swarms that are head to defeat, so players should prepare for a fight.

Once a nest of Cave Fliers has been found, players can be assured that they will respawn there. All players have to do now is defeat all of the Cave Fliers, gather up the Flier Nectar Jelly, Skip Travel (fast travel) to a nearby Colony, return to the nest and repeat.

How to use Flier Nectar Jelly in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Flier Nectar Jelly can be used in the Gem Crafting station (Image via Nintendo)

Flier Nectar Jelly is needed to craft and upgrade Gems. To use the resource for this purpose, players need to find a Rest Spot. This is the only place where Gem crafting or upgrading can be accessed.

With enough Flier Nectary Jelly collected, players can select the Gem Crafting option. It is marked with the Gem logo. The option shows every Gem available along with the ingredients needed to craft or upgrade it.

Players can scroll through the list and look for any Gem that requires Flier Nectar Jelly as one of the ingredients. After obtaining the other necessary items and the Nopon Coin currency, players can confirm that they want to craft the Gem.

There are a lot of Gems available in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, so players should gather as much Flier Nectar Jelly as possible to craft and upgrade them. This will increase the party's ability to fight the war.

