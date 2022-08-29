How to find Fort Atlas in Fallout 76

Fort Atlas is debatably one of the most important locations in Fallout 76. This is due to the building being involved in quite a few quests that players may encounter during their time in Appalachia. However, given the location's importance, this leaves room for more players to have trouble finding this crucial place.

On top of being a checkpoint for many important quests, Fort Atlas is the base of operations for a military project in the Fallout universe. As many can expect knowing this information, this makes the place worth the occasional looting expedition in order to find some ammo, weapons, and crafting resources.

Given how important this location can be for new and veteran players, knowing where it is ahead of time can often save hours of a player's time. Whether its their first tour of Appalachia or a player's brand new character, having a solid grasp on where this building is in Fallout 76 can save them the headache of searching for it.

A look at Fort Atlas' location and its importance in Fallout 76

Fort Altas' interior in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Fort Atlas is much easier to find than players give it credit for. This is due to the location being one of many that have a visual representation on the game's map rather than just being an icon that shows up on the compass when the player is nearby. Fort Atlas is marked on the map as the Atlas Observatory.

When players pull up the map, they will be greeted by a mostly barren screen with a few small pictures and icons. However, these pictures on the map indicate visual markers for where players can find some of the most interesting locations in Fallout 76. The Atlas Observatory is marked by the spherical building to the west.

Fort Atlas is in the region of the game known as the Savage Divide. Many players associate this region as being the true border between the earlier parts of the game; the Forest and Ash Heap, with the more challenging and dangerous parts of the map; the Mire and Cranberry Bog. Fort Atlas lies just before the Mire on the map.

As many Fallout 76 players can guess by its name, Fort Atlas has been reclaimed by the Appalachia branch of the Brotherhood of Steel, a notable militia in the Fallout universe. With this faction being the focus of many quests in the game, players may have to make frequent visits if they intend to finish them off.

Since a total of five different quest items can be found at this location, as well as two different blueprints being respawnable loot, having this building in a player's looting path can be very much worth the trouble. A potential magazine blueprint for any weapon can be found at this location as well.

Notable landmarks that surround Fort Atlas in Fallout 76 are the Ammo Dump, which is just northeast of the location. The Wendigo Cave is another landmark players may go to if they crave a strong enemy to take down. This cave is just south of the building, and they need to travel up the train tracks or road to find it.

