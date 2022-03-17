Roblox is a game with almost limitless potential for players to experience almost any game mode or genre possible, which enables them to let their creativity run wild. One of these games is Find The Markers, which is a 'badge finder' type of game where players must find all of the markers that are strewn across the map. Due to the high number of various markers, some players are having difficulty finding the Greedy Marker. Here is where to find it.

Where players can find the Greedy Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

When players spawn into Find the Markers, they might be overwhelmed by the list of so many different markers to locate. After spawning, players can quickly get to work and start finding the markers. However, there are 175 markers for players to find, and some of them are not easy to locate. One of the tricky ones for players to find is the Greedy Marker.

How to find the Greedy Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

When players begin their search for the Greedy Marker, it starts with a hint that tells players "Where the money is." What this can mean is not exactly obvious at first, but the solution is quite easy once players find out what the developers mean. The first thing players will need to do is locate the donations tab at the bottom of the screen. This is the second tab that looks like a hand.

Inside of the donations tab, players will have to look very closely

Players must click on the Greedy Marker located on the left hand side of the bottom of the Donations tab (Image via Roblox)

Once players are in the donations tab, they will see a very small marker that is just barely visible off to the left hand side of the bottom of the donation tab. It's quite easy for players to miss, especially if they are not planning on donating in this tab. All players will need to do in order to claim the Greedy Marker is click on the marker on the side of the box and the Greedy Marker will be found.

With so many markers to find, sometimes players need to think outside the box

There are 175 markers for players to find, and some of them may be very easy to find at first. However, some, like the Greedy Marker, will require players to think a little bit outside the box. Once players use the tips and clues to their advantage, they will be well on their way to discovering all of the markers they can find and becoming a master of Fine the Markers.

Edited by Mayank Shete