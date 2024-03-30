How to find Grimoires in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Grimoires in Dragon's Dogma 2 are important for completing side quests and for battle usage. Grimoires allow characters from any vocation to have access to magick spells. While it is always better to have a dedicated Mage or a Sorcerer in your party, a grimoire will always come in handy and can even get you out of a tough situation.

This is a single-use item in the game. However, you don't need to be worried about running out because you'll come across plenty of grimoires in Dragon's Dogma 2. Let's take a look at how you can find these magical books.

How players can find Grimoires in Dragon's Dogma 2

Grimoires are easy to come by in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom || X/@PlasmidSouls)

There are plenty of ways to get your hands on grimoires. The simplest is to just buy them from merchants. You can find vendors in town who are carrying this book, and you will also come across a ton of wandering merchants who have grimoires on sale.

These go for anywhere between 500G and 900G, depending on the spell they grant. So, you need to farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2 if you're looking to stock up on this item. The other method to get grimoires in Dragon's Dogma 2 is to explore. You will come across several chests during your adventures around Vermund and Battahl. A lot of the chests that you open will have a grimoire inside them.

You can also complete Pawn quests and set grimoire as a reward for completion. Lastly, you can farm enemies for grimoires, but this can be quite a hassle. Rogue and Lost Mercenary are the two enemy types that drop this item; however, the drop rate is extremely low, so you could be in for a struggle.

Now that you know how to find them, let's take a look at the different grimoires in the game and the spells they grant when used.

All Grimoires in Dragon's Dogma 2

Grimoires can come in handy during the fight against the Cyclops (Image via Capcom || X/@PlasmidSouls)

There are nine different grimoires to find in this title. Listed below are all of them along with their associated magick spells:

Winter's Path - High Frigon

- High Frigon Threshing Blaze - High Salamander

- High Salamander Prescribed Tranquility - Solemnity

- Solemnity Governing Soul - Halidom

- Halidom Emergent Vitality - Anodyne

- Anodyne Fulgurous Lord - High Levin

- High Levin Igneous Melody - Fire Boon

- Fire Boon Hiemal Euphony - Ice Boon

- Ice Boon Thunderous Concord - Lightning Boon

You now know everything there is about grimoires in Dragon's Dogma 2.

