How to find Ice Wyvern eggs on Fjordur in ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK: Survival Evolved recently introduced Fjordur, a new map that is home to a variety of creatures.

There are several new animals (and plenty of old ones) that players can tame on the Fjordur map. When it comes to Wyverns, these dragons and their eggs are all over the place.

Ice Wyverns are a particularly unpopular variant of the legendary dragon. However, they are arguably the coolest-looking of the bunch.

Players can steal their eggs, hatch them and have one as an ally by traveling to Jotunheim.

ARK: Survival Evolved players can use the Portal Chamber to travel to Jotunheim and obtain Ice Wyvern eggs

Ice Wyvern eggs can be found at the back of this cave in ARK: Survival Evolved (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Naturally, players will find Ice Wyverns, their trenches and their eggs where it is brutally cold. This means they will have to travel away from the main realm of Midgard through the Portal Chamber.

Midgard is home to plenty of powerful creatures, such as the Fire Wyvern, but doesn't have the climate to host Ice Wyverns.

Here's how to reach their realm and find their eggs:

Load into ARK: Survival Evolved and choose to play on Fjordur.

Look for the Portal Chamber on the in-game map.

Head there and interact with the blue-colored portal for Jotunheim.

You'll need fur for warmth and Fortitude to survive this harsh tundra.

Opening the portal to Jotunheim takes 30 seconds, so be ready to wait and potentially fight. Players can be attacked during this period, so either clear the area beforehand or stand guard.

Enter the portal when it opens and arrive in Jotunheim.

Move to the coordinates 64 - 31.

This takes players to a massive skeleton and its ribs.

Follow the path below the bones to find a cavern. The Ice Wyvern trench and its nests are found at the back of the cavern.

Players may need to defeat the Ice Wyverns defending their nests or lure them out to make it easier to grab the eggs.

Approach the nests and interact with the eggs to take them.

Since the cave is quite tiny, players will need to be brutal or quick with their approach. There's really no in-between, but whatever method is chosen, they'll come out of it with some Ice Wyvern eggs.

Even though this is a frozen egg of sorts, it requires immense amounts of heat in order to hatch, just like the other Wyvern egg variants. Once it does hatch, a few days will pass in ARK: Survival Evolved before the dragon reaches adulthood.

Ice Wyverns are some of the more beautiful creatures in ARK: Survival Evolved (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The dragon will then provide an incredibly fast means of travel and a rather large carry weight as a mount. Its speed and carry weight match up with the other Wyvern types.

Attacking prowess is where some players believe the creature falls short. Though its icy breath can slow and damage enemies, it has a very short range compared to the attacks of other Wyverns.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

