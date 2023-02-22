How to find Kneazles and obtain Kneazle fur in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest open-world adventure from Avalanche Software. While a lot of the time will be spent exploring and engaging in battle, there are moments when players can kick back and relax. This includes Vivariums, where players can take a break and care for their beasts. From the cute to the terrifying, many tamed beasts will call the safe haven of Vivarium their home.

Of the many creatures to come across, the Kneazle is one of the most appealing. The familiar cat-like visage will undoubtedly attract the attention of feline lovers. However, Hogwarts Legacy players must know where to find a Kneazle in the first place.

Players will need to be quick on their feet to catch a Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy

Kneazles are very reminiscent of cats. However, they are a bit larger and distinguished by their pointy ears. They are independent creatures but can also be a bit aggressive. Despite that, they make for trusting pets once bonded well enough.

Wizarding World fans will be well-familiar with one. Hermione Granger, a key character from the Harry Potter series, owns a half-Kneazle hybrid named Crookshanks.

Like many other monsters in the game, kneazles can be found in their respective dens in the great outdoors. Look for a paw icon on the open-world map and check the bottom right to see if it belongs to a family of Kneazles. One such den is to the southeast of Hogwarts, right below the heavily wooded area below Brocburrow.

Gerol @geroldotgames might as well "rescue" them

#PS5Share #HogwartsLegacy Spotted a couple of Shiny #Kneazle at the same breeding groundmight as well "rescue" them Spotted a couple of Shiny #Kneazle at the same breeding ground‼️ might as well "rescue" them 😹 #PS5Share #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/ajrpkyrkSF

Catching them is another matter entirely. These critters are fast on their feet, so players must ambush them. This can be done by using the Disillusionment spell to turn invisible. Sneak close and try to capture one. This is achieved using the Nab Sack, which must be equipped with the Spell Slot. After that, it is a matter of tracking the elusive feline until it is safe and sound within the confines of the sack.

If players find it hard to capture a Kneazle, consider using spells like Arresto Momentum to slow it down. This should help players steady their aim better. Kneazles can also spawn in a rare brown color, so if players want that variation, they must continue searching through Hogwarts Legacy's open world. Now the only thing remaining is to take it back to the Room of Requirement and place it in your Vivarium of choice.

How to get Kneazle fur in Hogwarts Legacy?

Tamed creatures in the Room of Requirement's Vivariums must be cared for. This is in the form of feeding, brushing, and playing with them using varied toys.

Routine care towards the Kneazle will allow players to harvest their fur, which is crucial in crafting some of the best Traits in Hogwarts Legacy. These traits can be applied to various gear items to improve the character's effectiveness, like an increased Ancient Magic gauge fill rate.

If players want multiple Kneazles but do not wish to go out catching several of them, they might want to look at breeding. This mechanic allows for monsters to mate and produce offspring in the form of a baby. However, players must catch a male and female Kneazle to begin this process.

Poll : 0 votes