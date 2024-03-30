How to find Mage Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The Mage Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 has a ton of knowledge that will allow you to get the most out of your Mage character in the game. However, looking for the Mage Maister can be quite a hassle. Moreover, just finding her won't be enough; you will have to jump through a few hoops before she is ready to teach you some special skills.

The Mage Maister can be found inside Eini's home (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Ninja Pups)

To find the Mage Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2, you must first travel to Eini's Home. This is located to the north of Melve and northwest of Borderpost Outwatch. Once you reach Eini's Home, head inside, and you will meet Trysha and her grandparents. You will quickly learn that the little girl, Trysha, is forbidden from practicing Magick.

Now, you must wait for her grandparents to leave the house and then have another conversation with her. Trysha will ask you to seek out five Grimoires. Only after you bring them back can you learn some special skills.

Interestingly enough, the Grimoires requested by Trysha are the same ones you need to hand over to the Sorcerer Maister. So, if you've made forgeries, you can give the original books and the forged items to Trysha to progress in her quest.

You can always use Wakestones to revive NPCs if they end up dying (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Ninja Pups)

Once you've handed in the books, you must pass some time before heading back to Eini's Home. You can set up a camp nearby and rest for a few days to get through this time. After you return to Eini's home, you will find Trysha outside. The books you handed over seem to have done some damage, as Trysha is now wielding magick that is way beyond her.

Now, you and especially your Pawns need to maintain distance from Trysha. It is best to ask your Pawns to hang back since they can accidentally kill the little girl. If this happens, you will need Wakestones to revive her.

During her frenzy, Trysha usually stops to catch her breath. This is when you need to rush in and tackle her. Doing so will teleport you to Eini's Home. Go out and spend another day or two at your camp.

Afterward, going over to Eini's Home and talking to Trysha and her grandparents will complete the Spellbound quest and give you access to the Mage Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.

