What are Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2 are among the strongest items that you can get your hands on. They are basically free life cards; you can use them to revive yourself if you end up falling in battle. You can also utilize them at a cemetery to revive NPCs. Since Wakestones are so resourceful, they can be very hard to come by.

In fact, you might not even get to see one of these rare items in the title's early hours. Fortunately, this article will help you get your hands on Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to get Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2

Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

It is very rare to run into a whole Wakestone. You will probably find the first one after a dozen hours of gameplay. However, you can craft these items with the help of Wakestone Shards. If you can collect three of these, the game will automatically combine them to create a Wakestone.

Exploring the map. Looting chests, pillaging the bodies of your enemies, and completing quests are all good ways to find Wakestone Shards in Dragon's Dogma 2.

To make your search for these items easier, you can use the Dragon's Gaze, which is acquired after completing the Nameless Villa quest. Anytime you do this, all the Wakestone Shards around you will get highlighted on your map. So, all you have to do is use the Dragon's Gaze whenever you find yourself in a new area.

By repeating this strategy, you'll be able to collect a ton of Wakestone Shards in no time. If you don't want to go to the trouble of exploring, you can also purchase Wakestones in Ibrahim's Shop in Checkpoint Rest Town. They go for around 5,000G per Wakestone, and you can only buy one at a time.

So, don't bother learning how to farm money if you're only looking to spend it on Wakestones. If you want a few of them, you will have to wait for Ibrahim's stock to refresh.

Ibrahim usually has Wakestones on sale (Image via Capcom)

Apart from this, there are not a lot of ways to get your hands on Wakestones in Dragon's Dogma 2. You might get one as a reward for completing a quest, but even that is extremely rare.

