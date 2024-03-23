What do the quest symbols mean in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Depending on various factors, you will see several quest symbols in Dragon's Dogma 2. It can be incredibly confusing because some icons in your quest log may change depending on how long you have them and what you’ve been doing in the game. They may even change color, which can lead to even greater confusion.

Thankfully, we’ve figured out what the quest symbols in Dragon's Dogma 2 mean, so you don’t have to stress out too much. If you’re confused as to what these various symbols and icons mean while you explore this game, we’re here to help.

Explaining quest symbols in Dragon's Dogma 2

If you see these icons, at least one ally has completed this quest (Image via Capcom)

As you play Dragon's Dogma 2, you will see a variety of quest symbols in your quest log. In particular, you’ll see a hand, one or two colors, and a couple of icons. These can mean many things, but it’s pretty easy to explain. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t clarify what it means from the outset.

The symbol you will see with the greatest frequency is an orange hand with a yellow number. This means at least one of the Pawns in your party has done this quest before with another player; it could mean your current Pawn or one you summoned that has Quest Knowledge - this includes Main Story Quests like The Caged Magistrate.

If no Pawn in your group has done a quest, you’ll instead see a blue hand quest symbol in Dragon's Dogma 2. You can change this by going to the Pawn summoning Riftstones and seeking a character with “Quest Knowledge” in the search functions.

If you lack quest information, a great way to get it is by searching for Pawns (Image via Capcom)

Though rarer, some quests will have a flashing hourglass in them. A good example is Prey for the Pack, a sidequest in the Checkpoint Rest Town. While the game does not tell you how long you have, you can know it’s timed by the hourglass icon.

That leads to one of the most important features in Dragon's Dogma 2: focusing on a quest. If you have a quest that has at least one Roman Numeral in the quest icon, you can set it as a priority. Then, your NPCs that have completed it will guide you exactly where you need to go, with a few exceptions.

They will not enter Vernworth Castle, for example. They also won't guide you to particular mysteries, such as the secret areas for some quests. Other than that, they will take you where you need to go and make life much easier.

