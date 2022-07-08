How to find Malzeno Bloodstone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Taking down creatures that are frequently colossal is what makes Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak so fun. It is the goal; after all, hunting monsters is in the title. Of course, there is more to it than that.

There is a natural source of dopamine that comes from defeating challenging creatures in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Another equally important driving force to continue hunting more and more dangerous monsters is armor and weapons.

Monsters defeated in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be harvested for monster parts. Hunters must craft new gear to optimize their time and play to the best of their abilities. This means choosing a set of armor and weapons they want to use and hunting the monsters that drop said materials.

Many of these sets are even named after the monster. For example, the Velociprey set is crafted chiefly from parts players can gather from defeating Velociprey.

Another great example is Malzeno Bloodstone, which is hard to come by. Unfortunately, if users want to craft strong gear from Malzeno Bloodstone, they will need the most efficient way of obtaining it.

Get Malzeno Bloodstone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak from fighting Malzeno

Yes, the very creature featured on the Sunbreak expansion box art is the monster gamers have to hunt down. Unfortunately, this means that to obtain Malzeno Bloodstone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, they must play through a fair portion of the expansion.

Malzeno can be hunted once players reach Master Rank 5, specifically the quest “Witness by Moonlight.” During that quest, they will face off against the Malzeno for the first time.

Once it is completed, Monster Hunter fans can farm the quest as often as they need, and they will certainly want to.

To obtain Malzeno Bloodstone from Malzeno, users can break parts, carve the remains, and earn them as a capture reward for defeating it. Here are the chances on Master Rank:

As a target reward : 3%

: 3% For breaking the Malzeno’s head : 3%

: 3% By carving its head or tail : 3% and 1%, respectively

: 3% and 1%, respectively As a drop reward: 3%

Getting Malzeno Bloodstone to drop is painfully low, so expect to be farming Malzeno a lot — especially if it’s for crafting the Malzeno armor set. The good news is that gamers will only need one for the entire set, as the Malzeno Greaves is the only piece that requires a Malzeno Bloodstone.

Considering the drop rewards for every possible point of interest, to maximize the chances of obtaining Malzeno Bloodstone, keep these tips in mind:

Attempt to break both the Malzeno’s head and tail

Use Blunt weapons to break the Malzeno’s head and tail

Don’t use elements such as water and thunder

Carve the Malzeno’s head after it’s defeated; the tail isn’t worth it

With any luck, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak users will eventually find a Malzeno Bloodstone in their inventory.

