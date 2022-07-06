How to defeat Velociprey in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has been out since June 30, giving new and returning players more of a reason to join the hunt. As usual, this expansion features new weapons and armor to craft, monsters to slay, and even new gameplay mechanics such as Followers.

The Sunbreak expansion brings so much fun and reinvigorates the community. For new users, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak focuses on hunting dangerous creatures, carving them up for animal parts, like Chipped Oldbone, and crafting gear.

There is this wonderful loop wherein crafting one set can prepare gamers to find stronger monsters and create even better sets.

To hunt down monsters in the game, they accept quests, which vary in difficulty. Some are even restricted until the hunter reaches a certain rank, while others require finishing previous hunts before moving on. Even Followers have their own quests.

The initial area in the Sunbreak expansion is the Jungle. Deep in the tropical paradise, Monster Hunter fans will find Velociprey, raptor-like monsters that have made an appearance in the series on several occasions.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak — Effectively taking on Velociprey

Where to find Velociprey

The Jungle Zone shows up quite frequently in the Monster Hunter series, and fans could say it is a game staple. In fact, it is the area players imagine when they think of Monster Hunter.

It makes a return in the Sunbreak expansion. Should users wish to hunt down Velociprey, it is the Jungle that they should travel to first.

Thankfully, they won’t have to wait long. The Jungle Zone is the first area Monster Hunter fans get to explore in the Sunbreak expansion. That means they can start preparing for the fight against Velociprey, and while those creatures may be small, they are vicious and fast.

Here are physical details to look out for that make it known the monster is a Velociprey:

Blue hide

Yellow beak

Black and blue stripes

Resembles a raptor

Combating Velociprey

More good news is that Velociprey are incredibly weak. After acquiring decent gear in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, hunters can easily one-shot these creatures. Gamers must watch out for the fact that there is never just one, as Velociprey roam in packs.

Here are a few tips for defeating Velociprey in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Attacking one Velociprey will make the others aggressive

Make a mental note of the group size to prevent surprise attacks

Dodge is your friend; the Velociprey attack quickly and can jump

Keeping those tips in mind, the best strategy is to focus on defeating one Velociprey first while being aware of the surroundings. And if one can be separated, that is even better.

Having a Flash Bomb on hand isn’t a bad idea either. It only requires a Flashbug to craft.

Once the Velociprey are defeated, players are welcome to carve their corpses for materials. As a Master Rank reward, Velociprey drop valuable monster parts for crafting the Velociprey set. The set is great early on in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

