How to defeat Malzeno in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Malzeno is the Elder Dragon that appears on the majority of the promotional media surrounding Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

The new expansion will be arriving soon, but for now, players can get a taste of Malzeno and a handful of other monsters in the game's demo. This monstrous creature is truly a sight to behold.

Malzeno can drain the life out of Hunters by inflicting the Bloodblight status, making it one of the toughest bosses the franchise has ever seen. However, it is possible to defeat it with good timing and solid defenses.

Players should have some knowledge about Malzeno's nature and attacks before battling it in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Standing guard against Malzeno can be difficult in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, but it is necessary to win the battle. Players need to lock down their surroundings, evade attacks and deal damage in order to survive.

This means understanding what Malzeno can do. It also means knowing how to attack it and when. This Elder Dragon is quick and merciless. Hunters will die in the blink of an eye if they aren't prepared.

Listed below are some of the tips and tricks players can use to defeat Malzeno.

1) Understand Malzeno's attacks

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak players will need to learn Malzeno's attacks and how to avoid them before beginning the battle. Going in blind will ensure nothing but failure.

Here are the attacks from the Elder Dragon to watch for:

Lunging Bite: Malzeno will lunge forward an attempt to bite the player.

Malzeno will lunge forward an attempt to bite the player. Blood Orbs: The dragon has bloodflies surrounding the area that can turn into orbs. These can be fired at Hunters. Some will burst upon impact, while others will track the player down to deal damage.

The dragon has bloodflies surrounding the area that can turn into orbs. These can be fired at Hunters. Some will burst upon impact, while others will track the player down to deal damage. Explosive Breath: This attack sees Malzeno fire a wave of three breath attacks into the ground that deal explosive damage.

This attack sees Malzeno fire a wave of three breath attacks into the ground that deal explosive damage. Wind Blast: Wind Blast sees the Elder Dragon wind up and pump its wings to send a burst of damaging air forward. This may also be done while the dragon is flying.

Wind Blast sees the Elder Dragon wind up and pump its wings to send a burst of damaging air forward. This may also be done while the dragon is flying. Corkscrew: Malzeno will twist rapidly at a player, striking it with its body.

Malzeno will twist rapidly at a player, striking it with its body. Tail Slam/Pierce/Sweep: Malzeno will often attack with its tail. It can jab Hunters to pierce them, slam it down for AOE damage or sweep it across to catch players off-guard.

Malzeno will often attack with its tail. It can jab Hunters to pierce them, slam it down for AOE damage or sweep it across to catch players off-guard. Grab Attack: Malzeno will lunge forward to grab the Hunter and drain its blood before throwing them back to the ground.

Malzeno will lunge forward to grab the Hunter and drain its blood before throwing them back to the ground. Malzeno Ultimate: The ultimate typically comes from its empowered state. It sends a combination of attacks. Players need to watch for a 360 energy beam and a massive blood orb explosion.

Players can time these attacks and evade them to avoid damage. Be careful when Malzeno reaches an empowered state, as its attacks become even more powerful. They do additional damage and often see a combination of maneuvers put together.

2) Understanding Bloodblight and empowerment

When it comes to Malzeno being empowered, players need to be extra cautious. He can inflict a status known as Bloodblight, which slowly drains the blood and powers him up.

After consuming enough blood through the infliction, Malzeno will become empowered. It increases its damage, range, speed and gives it new abilities to hurt Hunters with.

Players can avoid Malzeno reaching its empowered state by not receiving the Bloodblight infliction and not allowing the dragon to feast upon their blood during the battle.

If Bloodblight is inflicted, dealing damage to the Elder Dragon is the only way to remove it. Be aggressive at this point. Healing items have their effects reduced, so don't waste Max Potions. Instead, just lay into Malzeno to recover HP.

3) Bring a weapon with a shield

Malzeno's attacks can be very difficult to avoid for first-time players in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. That is why they are advised to bring a set of weapons that includes a shield.

Counters are hard to pull off against the Elder Dragon, so standing guard with a shield is the best defensive tactic. A Lance or a simple Sword and Shield combination will do the trick.

4) Ride Malzeno and use vents

Start the hunt against Malzeno in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak by riding the creature. Follow these steps to do so:

Obtain the Stinkmink in the Area 1 cave.

Use it to lure the Tetranadon or Rathian to Malzeno's arena.

Get the attention of the Elder Dragon and let it attack the monster that was lured.

Ride the lured monster once it is attacked.

Fight Malzeno with this monster and then launch it right before the riding gauge depletes.

Choose to ride Malzeno now and move to an area with a vent.

Launch Malzeno at the vent and look for Starburst Bugs, as launching him at them will deal some additional damage.

Launching Malzeon at a water or lava vent will inflict a blight and do solid damage to the monster. Some players also place Mega Barrel Bombs on the vents before starting the hunt to maximize the damage dealt, making it easier to beat the dragon.

