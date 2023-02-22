How to find Nifflers and obtain Niffler Fur in Hogwarts Legacy

As you make your way through the Hogwarts Legacy narrative, you will encounter some iconic Magical Beasts of the Wizarding World.

You can catch and tame them to obtain their fur and feathers as some of the key raw materials for crafting and upgrading your gear.

While a fair number of these beasts are quite easy to find, there are a few, like the notoriously slippery Niffler, that are difficult to catch and tame in the game. Many in the community have been facing difficulty locating them and taming them for their fur.

This guide covers how to easily encounter Nifflers out in the Hogwarts Legacy open world and obtain their Fur.

Finding and catching Nifflers in Hogwarts Legacy

Niffler, like all other Magical Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, can be found in their Dens, which will be designated by a Beast paw mark on the minimap. One of the best Niffler dens in the open world is located on the west side of the Forbidden Forest and to the west of Hogsmeade near a Small Bandit Camp.

There are a total of seven Niffler Dens in the game:

Two of these are located to the far north of Hogwarts Castle, one in the Forbidden Forest and the other to the North Ford Bridge.

Four of them are located on the southern side of the school, one in the middle of Hogwarts Valley, one to the direct south of the castle, one to the south of Feldcroft region, and one to the south beyond the Coastal Cavern in the Poisear Coast.

The final one is south of the Manor Cape and Cragcroftshire.

To effectively catch a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy, you must rely on the Disillusionment spell to mask your approach. When the beast is close enough, you can use the Levioso, Glacius, or Arresto Momentum spell to immobilize it for a certain duration.

This will give you time to use the Nab-Sack to capture the Niffler. However, keep in mind that the Nab-Sack is locked behind progression and will only be made available for use once you have completed The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom quest.

Obtaining Niffler Fur in Hogwarts Legacy

After catching a Niffler, you will need to make your way to the Vivarium in the Room of Requirements. There, you will be required to release the beast and then brush and feed it to get its fur as a drop.

One of the best ways to have a consistent supply of Magical Beast resources is to purchase and set up the Beast Feeder in the Vivarium. You will be able to obtain the schematics from Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade for 1,200 Galleons.

Alternatively, you can purchase the fur directly from Brood and Peck in Hogsmeade for 250 Galleons each. However, this is a more expensive method to invest in, and it’s not something that Hogwarts Legacy players are advised to do, especially with the Vivarium being one of the best sources of the material.

Poll : 0 votes