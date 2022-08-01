How to find Old Keys in Dinkum

Players can head down into the Deep Mine to find countless bounties of treasure in Dinkum. Collecting ore, material, and other important items is the main focus of the Deep Mine. Getting there requires players to find themselves a pair of Old Keys, however.

The Old Keys are a necessary component needed to make the most out of the adventure in the Deep Mine of Dinkum. To get a hold of the keys, players will have to go metal detecting.

Finding Old Keys in Dinkum might require some patience

Metal detecting and mining may uncover Old Keys in Dinkum (Image via James Bendon)

To start the search for Old Keys, players will need to acquire a Metal Detecting license. This can be bought from Fletch for 500 Cert Points and lets players purchase a Metal Detector.

Head to the store and buy the Metal Detector. Once obtained, players can go looking for metal all over the world, whether in a Mine or above ground, to find hidden items that are almost entirely from the Old World.

There is no guaranteed method of getting a pair of Old Keys, so players will just have to keep searching until the Metal Detector beeps at an object, and it happens to be Old Keys.

Aside from excavating them from the ground with the help of the Metal Detector, they can be found in barrels spread throughout the land. With the Metal Detector being useful everywhere, though, the chance of finding the keys in barrels is lower.

How to put Old Keys to use in Dinkum

A look at a treasure room gate in Dinkum (Image via James Bendon)

After the Deep Mine is built with an elevator to take players down into its abyss, the Old Keys will come in handy. It is recommended that players have a minimum of two sets of Old Keys prior to heading into the Deep Mine, but the more, the better.

Once players enter the Deep Mine, they must be aware of the dangerous and unique creatures that can deal massive damage. Gamers should avoid them or fight back depending on the items or weapons available. Then, they must follow these steps to use the Old Keys and uncover some of the best treasure in Dinkum:

Begin exploring the Deep Mine.

Keep going until a brick wall that is visually different from the cave's walls comes into sight with a faint glow.

View the mini-map in the top right corner to find a small area of the gray circle that juts out.

This is the entrance to the treasure room, and players will use the Old Keys here.

Equip the Old Keys into the hotbar, approach the treasure room's door, and right-click the Old Key to use it on the lock.

The treasure rooms are locked with two gates, which is why two pairs of Old Keys are recommended.

Bring many more to find other treasure rooms and load up on loot in just one Deep Mine visit.

When the treasure room is open, players will find a single chest packed with random loot. It's usually filled with higher-value items than what is found on the surface and serves as a wonderful way to obtain resources or make quick cash.

