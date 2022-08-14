How to find Omnium Beast Cockpit in Tower of Fantasy

Players will have to collect three parts of the Omnium Beast VII in order to assemble it in Tower of Fantasy. The Omnium Beast Cockpit is the last piece many players find. Of the three required items, it falls in the middle in terms of the difficulty involved in acquiring them. However, unlike the Right Arm, which has a chance to drop from world bosses, the Cockpit is at least a guaranteed spawn.

The Cockpit for this mech will require players to complete a secret mission at the Hyena Base. A handful of components for multiple mounts can be obtained through the Hyena mission with altered end tasks for each.

Obtaining Omnium Beast Cockpit in Tower of Fantasy

The Hyena-controlled oil rig is marked on this Tower of Fantasy map (Image via Perfect World)

The Banges region is unlocked after players complete Chapter One in the Astra region. Head to Banges to start the quest to gather the various pieces for the Omnium Beast VII mount.

Follow these steps to get a hold of the mount's Cockpit:

Arrive in the Banges region and go to the Banges Dock.

Head northwest from the Dock to the Signal Station Spacerift.

Players need to travel to the ocean west of the Spacerift to access an oil rig occupied by Hyenas.

Speak with the Hyena Guard standing on the lift that leads up to the rest of the oil rig.

He will have a dismissive conversation with the player before mentioning the Banges Dock that the gamer just came from.

Go back to the Dock and talk to Lozwall the Port Guard.

Lozwall will provide some information regarding the oil rig, including a code that is needed to access it.

Return to the oil rig and talk to the same Hyena Guard.

Select the third dialogue option for both responses that contain details from the conversation with Lozwall.

The Hyena Guard will be bamboozled by the player and enter a code that raises the lift up to the oil rig.

Ride the lift up to the rig and then climb to the very top of it.

A special supply pod sits at the top, which players can open without any other codes or keys.

Inside of it is the Omnium Beast Cockpit.

With the Omnium Beast Cockpit available, players can craft the Omnium Beast VII mount if both the Omnium Beast Right Arm and Omnium Beast Left Arm items have been collected.

Unlock the Omnium Beast VII mount in Tower of Fantasy after getting all of its parts (Image via Perfect World)

After all three parts have been gathered, go to the Vehicles menu in Tower of Fantasy. Navigate to the Omnium Beast VII and press the big orange Unlock button to assemble it. That will change the Unlock button to a blue Activate button. Hitting Activate will bring it into the overworld of the game, allowing players to drive the Omnium Beast VII until they decide to venture on foot again or switch to another mount.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh