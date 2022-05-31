How to find and plant seeds in V Rising

V Rising is a game about the classic survival game tropes through a fun filter of vampire horror. The player character must hide from the sun, drain blood, and hunt the mortal plague to grow stronger and become a true vampire lord.

Farming is common to this type of survival game because players don't want to be seeking out the same resources forever. With the proper equipment, players can grow their own gear from the comfort of their castle. Farming is the most efficient way to keep a player's supply chests full.

Getting seeds in V Rising

V Rising players will need to seek out farming equipment and set their own resource gathering tracks. As the game advances, players will have to spend less time hunting down stuff and more time growing it in their castle.

There are many ways of acquiring seeds because there are a ton of seeds to be found. Seeds can be dropped from enemies, hidden in crates, found amongst plants, and sold by merchants.

High-level enemies and most bosses are likely to drop seeds, but it isn't a sure thing. Treants are deadly enemies, but as living plants, they are fairly likely to drop seeds upon death.

One great way to get seeds, especially cotton seeds, is to smash every crate and barrel. Head to Brighthaven in Silverlight Hills, wander the docks and city streets at night, and smash everything. The occasional barrel will contain seeds, but this will also reward many other items.

If all else fails, three merchants sell seeds throughout the world. Gavyn in Farbane Woods sells a variety of seeds for 15 silver coins each. Berk in Dunley Farmlands sells Sunflower Seeds for 45 silver. Ottar in Brighthaven Slums sells Ghost Shroom Spores and Highland Lotus Seeds for 200 silver each.

How to plant seeds in V Rising

V Rising players can get seeds in various ways, but now they need to know what to do with them. It's a simple process, but it could take several hours to complete.

With a regular dirt floor, players need only equip the chosen seed and use it on the appropriate ground. However, using the Garden Floor can be an important asset to this activity.

The Garden Floor isn't unlocked until the player defeats level 34 boss Polara the Feywalker. After beating that boss and draining her blood, players should make a garden area in their castle and plant their seeds.

Each seed will take a few in-game days to grow and bloom. After harvesting, the timer starts again, and the player will have to wait for the next bloom. If players can get enough seeds, they can keep their necessary items available.

V Rising players might not have all the equipment necessary to set up a great farm right away, but it's an important part of the progression. Farming resources is a great way to ensure the castle storehouses are always plentiful.

