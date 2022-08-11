How to find Quardun Fangs in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Players will be able to harvest Quardun Fangs from any Quardun they defeat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Quardun are part of the Codon family of monsters but are one of the rarer variants of the species. They are larger creatures who remain docile unless provoked.

Finding Quardun can be a tough task. If players do locate them, they can challenge the creatures to a battle.

Upon winning a battle with a Quardun, players have a chance of getting a monster material known as Quardun Fangs (as a drop).

What are Quardun Fangs in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Gem upgrades often require monster materials in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

There are many special materials in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that can only be found by defeating certain monsters.

Quardun Fangs are one of these monster materials and act as an important resource in the game. They can be of great help in crafting and upgrading gems. Gems are vital to increasing the party's combat capabilities, as they provide various buffs when assigned to a character.

Finding Quardun Fangs early in the game is almost a necessity, as they are used for many of the first and middle-stage gems. They aren't very easy to come by, however, as Quardun are considered extremely rare.

Players will find Quardun in the Great Cotte Falls in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Players can battle a Quardun to obtain its fangs in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

The Codon family of monsters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have two sub-species. The Quardun and the Quarmu can be found in the same areas. However, the Quarmu outnumber the Quardun mightily.

Players will encounter Quardun in the Great Cotte Falls, found in the Pentelas region, a place that will be visited once Chapter Three of the main story begins. Quardun Fangs can be farmed as soon as Chapter Three kicks off.

Here is how to get to the Great Cotte Falls area of Pentelas and how to take down some Quardun for their precious fangs:

Head to the Titan Rock Camp Rest Spot northwest of the eastern peninsula.

If this location has already been visited, players can Skip Travel to it in order to save some time.

After arriving at Titan Rock Camp, head down the hill and into the lake. There are sure to be tons of Codon, Piranhax, and other potentially dangerous water-based creatures.

To spot a Quardun, look for a Quarmu that is much larger and has thicker tusks.

Engage it in combat and the name "Codon Quardun" will appear with a health bar to signify if it is the right creature.

Nearby Codon won't come to its rescue as they are docile, so focus the entire party's efforts on the Quardun.

The creatures are usually found at level 28 and should pose only a slight challenge for characters near that same level. Basic attacks and party strategies should do the trick.

Once it has been defeated, Quardun Fangs should drop and be added to the inventory.

Lucky players can farm around six Quardun in the lake at any given time. Once the Quardun Fangs have been harvested, they can just Skip Travel back to Titan Rock Camp and head back down. This should see the Quardun respawn.

Players can then gather as many Quardun Fangs as needed to upgrade some of the starting gems for their party.

