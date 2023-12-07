How to find 'sad' Keanu Reeves meme in Cyberpunk 2077 after 2.1 update

Cyberpunk 2077's recent 2.1 update has seemingly added the 'sad' Keanu Reeves meme to the game, much to fans' delight. The actor plays the role of Johnny Silverhand, an integral part of the in-game narrative. The dev team has already provided a few nods to the actor's oeuvre, with the game containing references to both the John Wick and The Matrix series.

The meme in question is a picture of Keanu Reeves having a sandwich while sitting on a bench. Shared back in 2010, the image quickly spread on social media, spawning various other pictures and Photoshopped memes. Dure to its popularity, even Keanu Reeves responded to it, stating that he was simply hungry.

How to encounter the 'sad' Keanu Reeves meme in Cyberpunk 2077

To encounter the 'sad' Keanu Reeves meme, players need to travel on the newly available NCART Metro system. There's no specific method to trigger this particular situation as it appears to be randomized. Players must simply repeat getting on and traveling in the metro till they get it.

When the particular sequence triggers, they will find Johnny Silverman sitting on an empty bench with a paper pigeon beside him. The latter emulates the actual pigeons from the meme image in question. He looks deep in thought and has some food in his hand.

'Sad' Keanu Reeves meme (Image via Splash News)

This moment was shared by u/aks31 on r/cyberpunkgame. The Cyberpunk 2077 community was delighted to find such a lovable easter egg in-game and wondered whether CDPR had added more such things for them to find with the update 2.1.

The latest update was released on December 5 and has been announced as the last major content update for the title. It also added a rideable NCART Metro system that spanned the city, the Porsche 911 Turbo, new bikes, quality of life updates, cyberwares, and more.

While it is saddening to learn that we will not get any more such content updates in-game, CDPR has done an excellent job of turning around the game from its disastrous launch to being one of the best RPGs available currently.

While waiting for Johnny Silverhand doing the 'sad' Keanu Reeves meme, check out our other Cyberpunk 2077 coverage:

How to get Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet || How to start Romantic Hangouts || Best Builds || Militech Apogee Sandevistan