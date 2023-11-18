How to find the Samus cameo in Super Mario RPG Remake

The Super Mario RPG Remake has become a hot topic in the gaming community, given its status as one of the most cherished franchises in the industry. Launched on November 17, 2023, the game quickly garnered positive feedback from players who praised its gameplay elements.

Gamers are also actively uncovering new secrets and hidden Easter eggs by conducting random searches and engaging in specific activities.

The expansive world of Super Mario RPG Remake is teeming with surprises, featuring old Easter eggs and references from the original Super Mario RPG: Secret of the Seven Stars SNES game.

Notably, the game includes cameo appearances, with one such instance being the appearance of the Metroid character Samus. To discover this cameo, players need to undertake a specific set of activities.

Super Mario RPG Remake: How to find the Samus cameo

Teleport to the Mushroom Kingdom (Image via YouTube/ Troyfu)

To unlock the Metroid cameo, advance through the main campaign until you reach Land's End. Following that, defeat Belome and proceed to Monstro Town. Once in Monstro Town, access your Map, choose the Mushroom Kingdom, and teleport there.

Pass through the door to access a bedroom (Image via Nintendo)

Upon arrival, navigate to the north side of the town, where you'll discover a castle. Enter the castle and take the corridor to the right of the room.

Pass through the door to access a bedroom, where you'll encounter Samus. Upon entering the bedroom, you'll discover Samus Aran, the main character of the Metroid series, peacefully asleep in her bed, clad in her iconic Power Suit.

As you embark on your mission to locate Samus, it's crucial to note that accessing the Nimbus Land should be avoided. This particular easter egg becomes unattainable once you've entered Nimbus Land, so be sure to visit Samus before venturing into that area.

Other cameos in Super Mario RPG Remake

In addition to the Samus cameo Easter egg, players can discover another delightful nod to Nintendo's universe in the Super Mario RPG Remake: the Link Easter Egg cameo from The Legend of Zelda.

As you advance through the campaign, a moment arises where you encounter this amusing crossover from another Nintendo game. Uncovering and interacting with these Easter eggs adds a delightful touch to the gameplay experience.

This game features five playable characters (Image via Nintendo)

Super Mario RPG Remake features a cast of five playable characters, including Mario, Bowser, Peach, Geno, and Mallow. The game introduces engaging gameplay modes, such as Boss Rematches and Easy Mode.

Upon completing the main storyline, players gain the ability to revisit the game and confront enhanced versions of certain bosses, contingent on meeting specific post-game conditions. For those seeking a smoother narrative progression, Easy Mode offers a new way to experience Super Mario RPG with minimal challenges.