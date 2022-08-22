How to find Shock Absorbers in Tower of Fantasy

With a world as vast and open as Tower of Fantasy's, players need a way to explore it in a convenient and efficient manner. Luckily, a way to do so is provided in the form of unlockable vehicles and mounts. As an added feature, gamers also have the opportunity to upgrade their vehicles, much like any other type of equipment.

However, unlike other games, where players can upgrade their equipment exclusively through the collection of various resources, in Tower of Fantasy, they can choose to use an item called the Shock Absorber. This item is the fastest way that gamers can level up their vehicles thanks to its effect of granting 700 XP upon being used.

Given how useful this item is, many players are trying to find the best possible way to collect a bunch of Shock Absorbers. Fortunately, there are several ways to find them in Tower of Fantasy.

Methods of finding Shock Absorbers in Tower of Fantasy

Farming enemies for a drop

Much like the majority of other upgrade items in Tower of Fantasy, players can find Shock Absorbers by defeating enemies. However, those looking to use this method should be aware that not every type of enemy will drop this item. So, what kinds of enemies can players expect to get the item from?

Every mech-type enemy has the potential to drop this item, including robotic foes like the Treasure Guardian, which can be found in Strongholds. Moreover, Shock Absorbers are also dropped often by the Vermin Brothers.

Of course, other items can also be easily obtained through this method of farming enemies, like Power Gears and E53 Coolant.

Purchasing from the Support Shop

An overview of Tower of Fantasy's Support Shop (Image via Perfect World)

The Support Shop is one store that a lot of players overlook due to how much effort they may have to put into purchasing some of its higher-valued items. Shock Absorbers can be found in and bought from the support shop for 100 support points.

This currency can be accumulated by helping low-level players with various in-game activities. High-level gamers can join the parties of beginners to assist them in completing raids. If the high-level player does not take the rewards from the raid, they will be rewarded with these support points.

Password Chests

Password Chests are some of the most common places to pick up loot in Tower of Fantasy. These chests come in three tiers. The first two tiers, Blue and Purple, are the most common of the three and can be found in various places on the map and as a reward for completing various co-op activities.

The third-tier chests are rewarded to the player after they defeat a boss. The rate at which these chests can drop Shock Absorbers is unknown, but players have reported that they were able to collect the item upon opening these chests.

It is worth noting that for the first two tiers of the chest, a Password Chest Chip may be required to open them. These can be earned from Daily Bounties and Weekly Activities.

