How to find the Smurfs easter egg in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is full of surprises and easter eggs that players may discover as they make their way through the campaign to defeat the evil Dragon Lord. This Looter-Shooter spin-off of Borderlands sees players follow a D&D inspired quest as they team up to collect loot and glory. One of the many easter eggs available in the game is a reference to the Smurfs.

How players can find the Smurfs easter egg in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players can discover the Smurfs reference as they make their way through the Weepwild Dankness area of the game. Here, players will be able to discover a special quest that is posted on a bounty board, which is called Little Boys Blue. Players are then able to follow this quest, which is a side-quest, to find the Smurfs easter egg hidden within the game.

Finding the village

Once players accept the quest from the bounty board, they will need to travel to a village that is protected by a gate. Players will know they are in the right spot when they spot Old Murph in front of the houses. Players should approach and then speak with this NPC. Once dialog with Murph is completed, players will be attacked by the blue goblins.

Protecting the Village and finding Murphetta

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can find Murphetta in the village (Image via HeloSouls/YouTube)

Defending the village from the blue goblins is not too difficult. Players just need to hang on for a bit and repel the invaders. Once this is completed, players will be able to complete the next portion of the quest, which is to find Murphetta. Players should leave town and head to Snot Spot in order to find Murphetta for the next step in the process.

Helping College Murph

Players will need to help College Murph at this point in the quest, and they also need to gather some ingredients for a potion. Players need to gather multiple ingredients for a potion, including an eye of crab, gills of a mushroom, and a troll toenail. With these ingredients gathered, players must again defeat some blue goblins before placing the ingredients in a nearby cauldron to brew the potion.

Defeating Garglesnot

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will need to defeat Garglesnot in order to complete the quest (Image via HeloSouls/YouTube)

Once players have the potion brewed, they will need to use a mushroom to jump over the gate and then open it for the Murphs. This will then prompt another fight with more of the blue goblins. Players will need to make it through a few waves of these before being attacked by Garglesnot. Once this happens, players simply need to defeat Garglesnot in order to complete the quest and claim their loot.

