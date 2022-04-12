How to find the Throwable Hole SMG in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can find many weapons and ample loot during their quest to stop the Dragon Lord. As a Borderlands spin-off, this looter-shooter game sees players being showered with loot and having multiple guns to choose from.

Some guns, such as the Throwable Hole SMG, have some very special effects that can greatly help out in battle. Here's where to get one.

How players can find the Throwable Hole SMG in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Throwable Hole SMG comes from the weapon manufacturer Feriore, which has a reload effect. Instead of being reloaded like a normal weapon, Feriore weapons will be thrown for special effects, after which a new one will appear in the player's hands.

The Throwable Hole creates a hole that enemies get sucked into. Additionally, players can throw more holes into the original hole to make it bigger.

Where can players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands get their hands on the Throwable Hole?

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can obtain this special SMG from the Chaos Chamber. As of this moment, there is no set drop location listed for this weapon, so the best way for players to obtain the Throwable Hole is to farm the Chaos Chamber.

Higher levels of the Chaos Chamber will increase the drop chances of this weapon as players defeat enemies.

What is the best way to get this to drop inside the Chaos Chamber?

Relying on RNG is never a surefire way to get an item inside a game. However, players can increase their chances by collecting crystals inside the Chaos Chamber, and then spending those crystals on the SMG Rabbit Statue at the end of the run.

Each time players deposit 500 crystals, the Rabbit Statue will fire out some randomly rolled SMGs.

How to unlock the Chaos Chamber in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Spoiler Warning)

Players can unlock the Chaos Chamber by playing through the main game. They should follow the steps listed below:

Defeat the Dragon Lord and revisit him inside the palace of Brighthoof. He will be inside the castle

Visit the Dragon Lord to start your run of the Chaos Chamber

Increase your Chaos Level by running Chaos Trials to improve your drop chances for any legendary items

Players can increase their chances of getting the drop by farming Chaos Chamber runs over and over, but there are other ways as well. Increasing Loot Luck by finding the Lucky Dice all over the world as well as playing on higher Chaos Levels are the easiest ways.

Other ways include finding items with Increased Loot Luck and activating the Shrine of Aaron G (RNG) for luck.

