How to find Trickster Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The Trickster Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 will bestow upon you the best skill to have as a trickster. While unlocking the Trickster Vocation is an extremely easy task, you may struggle to reach her and imbibe her teachings. Surely, one can't expect the master to be a person who is easy to find. But, finding her isn't hard at all.

In fact, out of all the Maisters in the game, she is by far the easiest. This article will show you how to find the Trickster Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How players can find the Trickster Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Trickster Maister can be found on top of the Reverent Shrine (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Ninja Pups)

The Trickster Maister is found in the same place where you unlock the Trickster Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2. To learn from her, simply head back to Reverent Shrine and go to the left side of the structure. You will notice a really long ladder there. Climb up and proceed to the front of the Shrine.

You'll want to be extremely careful while you're jumping ledges and dropping from heights to navigate to the front. The Reverent Shrine is huge, and falling from the top will prove to be fatal. Once you're in front of the shrine, you'll find the Trickster Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 right ahead, sitting on a ledge.

Approach her to spark up a conversation. She will be impressed that you've been able to locate her physical form and will reward you with the Theurgist's Rite Tome. This can be used to unlock the Dragon's Delusion skill for the Trickster Vocation. If this doesn't work for some reason, try resting for a day and approaching her again.

Now that you've met the Trickster Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2, you have all the skills you need for the Trickster Vocation. Let's take a look at the best weapon skills for it to ensure you have the right ones equipped.

Best weapon skills for the Trickster Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Trickster Maister will be impressed when you find her (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Ninja Pups)

Playing as a Trickster means you will often be using your weapon skills to have an impact on the playing field. Here are the best ones to opt for:

Aromatic Rally - Improves the battle performance of your party.

Improves the battle performance of your party. Fickle Floor - Can be used to stop enemies from approaching you or to make ledges to scale mountains.

Can be used to stop enemies from approaching you or to make ledges to scale mountains. Sweeping Shroud - Allows you to divert the attention of enemies away from your Pawns, leaving them free to deal damage.

Allows you to divert the attention of enemies away from your Pawns, leaving them free to deal damage. Dragon's Delusion - Conjures a fake Dragon that is highly effective for scaring away enemies. Given out by the Trickster Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.

You are now ready to dominate Dragon's Dogma 2 with your Trickster Arisen.

