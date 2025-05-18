  • home icon
How to finish Pre-Launch Protocol mission in Cash Cleaner Simulator 

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 18, 2025 12:34 GMT
A guide to wrap up Pre-Launch Protocol Mission in Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive, Digital Pajamas)
A guide to wrap up Pre-Launch Protocol Mission in Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive, Digital Pajamas)

The Pre-Launch Protocol mission in Cash Cleaner Simulator is one of the first things thrown at you when you enter the game. It’s meant to be a warm-up, mainly to show you how the UI works, especially how to handle and interact with the tablet. But even though it’s early game stuff, it can trip people up if they miss a step or rush through.

Here’s a guide to complete the Pre-Launch Protocol mission in Cash Cleaner Simulator.

Pre-Launch Protocol mission walkthrough in Cash Cleaner Simulator

A still from Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive, Digital Pajamas)
A still from Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive, Digital Pajamas)

Grab the tablet

Right when the mission starts, look straight ahead. The tablet is positioned on a small platform, clearly visible and nearby. Walk up to it and press E to pick it up.

Watch the arrows on the ground

After you’ve picked up the tablet, glowing white arrows will appear on the floor. These arrows are your only guide — no map, no objective markers, just these arrows. They lead you from where you are to a wall-mounted spot where the tablet needs to be placed.

Place the tablet in the exact slot

Follow the arrows until they stop at a specific wall-mounted tablet station. Stand directly in front of it and press E again. The tablet won’t just float into place — you must be at the exact spot and press the right key.

Once you’ve placed it right, a notification box will pop up, confirming the Pre-Launch Protocol is complete.

Dealing with the black screen bug

After the tablet is in place, the next part is supposed to show you how to interact with it. But sometimes, when you try to use it, the screen goes completely black. This is a known issue.

If it happens:

  • Don’t touch anything — wait a second to see if it loads.
  • If nothing happens, restart the game.

If you have a recent auto-save, load that instead of starting over.

This concludes our guide for the Pre-Launch Protocol Mission in Cash Cleaner Simulator.

