Where to find Hoaxy Bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator

If you're trying to complete the Notes of Anarchy achievement, you must find three specific Hoaxy Bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator. These are part of a ten-bill set called the Hoaxy Art Compendium, but only three need to be collected manually. The rest are tied to mission progress.
Here’s a simple and clear guide to help you find all three Hoaxy Bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator.
Locating the three Hoaxy Bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
1) First Hoaxy Bill – Hidden below the single chair in the main hall
Head straight to the main hall of the building. Inside, look for the two Sofa chair setups — there’s one with a group of chairs and another with a single chair next to it. Focus on the single chair near the corner of the room. The first Hoaxy bill will be tucked beneath this chair.
Read on — Cash Cleaner Simulator: How to Use the Washing Machine
2) Second Hoaxy Bill – Sitting on top of the Basketball hoop rim
In that same hall, keep your eyes on the basketball hoop attached to the wall. To reach it, find the movable platform nearby. It's the kind that lowers and raises when you interact with it. Lower it first, drag it close to the basketball hoop, then climb on.
Once you’re up there, carefully make your way to the top of the rim — the second Hoaxy bill will be right on the hoop, balancing on top.
3) Third Hoaxy Bill – warehouse floor, immediately to the right
Now, go through the vault door — this leads you into the warehouse area. Don’t wander off too far once you enter. As soon as you're inside the warehouse, turn hard right. Look directly to the side of the wall. The third Hoaxy bill will be on the warehouse floor. It's easy to walk past if you’re not checking carefully.
Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:
- How to get to the fifth planet in Revenge of the Savage Planet
- How to obtain Brainard in Revenge of the Savage Planet
- How to unlock Bags in Cash Cleaner Simulator
- How to finish In the Bag Achievement in Revenge of the Savage Planet
- Hideo Kojima says the pandemic prompted a major shift in the concept of Death Stranding 2
- How to use the Dormant Fungal Receptors in Revenge of the Savage Planet
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.