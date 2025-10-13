How to fix Battlefield 6 high CPU usage issue

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 13, 2025
Battlefield 6 has a CPU usage problem (Image via SK Gaming || EA)
Battlefield 6 is one of the most visually impressive shooters in recent years, featuring large-scale destruction, realistic lighting, and detailed environments. However, the graphical fidelity comes at the cost of high resource usage. Many players have reported high CPU usage issues on Reddit and the EA forum. While there's no guaranteed fix, there's one simple method the community has discovered that has been proven to be effective in most cases.

On that note, here’s how you can potentially fix the high CPU usage issue in Battlefield 6.

How to possibly fix the high CPU usage issue in Battlefield 6

If you’re noticing high CPU usage while playing Battlefield 6, one of the most effective fixes involves adding a custom config file in the game directory. Any PC user can try this method regardless of the launcher.

First, go to your game's installation directory. Here's the default location depending on the launcher:

  • Steam: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Battlefield 6
  • Epic Games: C:\Program Files\Epic Games\Battlefield6
  • EA app: C:\Program Files\EA Games\Battlefield 6

Now that you have found the location, create a text file named "user.cfg" and open the file with Notepad. Add the following lines to the file:

  • Thread.ProcessorCount 8
  • Thread.MaxProcessorCount 8
  • Thread.MinFreeProcessorCount 0
  • Thread.JobThreadPriority 0
  • GstRender.Thread.MaxProcessorCount 16
The top two values should match your CPU’s core count and the last line should reflect your processor's thread count. You can search your CPU name online to find the right values. Leave the third and fourth lines' value at zero.

If you are wondering if this would modify or corrupt your game files, don't worry, it's simply a user configuration file that won't affect your game data. If the method did not work for you, or there are some noticeable performance issues, simply delete the user.cfg file and restart the game.

That's everything you need to know about the high CPU usage fix. Do note that this method is not guaranteed to work for everyone, but it's one of the most reliable ways to eliminate the issue. Additionally, it is recommended to lower the in-game settings even if your hardware meets the recommended PC specs to keep your CPU temperature controlled.

