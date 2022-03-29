How to fix the broken quest log in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Setting out on a quest to destroy an evil Dragon Lord is a lot of work, and in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players will have a lot of quests to complete during the main story. Players can use their quest log to track their objectives, which can make getting to the next area much easier. However, some players are experiencing a glitch where their quests or objectives don't show up at all. Here is how players can fix the glitch.

How players can fix the broken quest log glitch in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

When players start out in the tutorial of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, not only are they introduced to mechanics such as jumping, crouching, and combat, but they also learn about tracking quests as well. In the game, players can see that the quest log as well as the blue marker, which can lead them to their next destination. However, some players have noticed that after trying to add more quests, their quest log just simply vanishes.

Players have said there are a few ways they can fix this glitch

Players have reported a few different fixes for this quest log glitch. One of the first ways players can attempt to fix it is by completing a step of the quest. For example, if the quest says to collect an item, players should collect it, and sometimes, that alone fixes the quest log. Other players have found that going to another NPC and getting a new quest can sometimes reset the quest log.

Some other fixes that could work that are more disruptive

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands should try to restart their game or pick up other quests first, before resorting to more drastic measures (Image via Gearbox Software)

If the above fixes don't work, there are a few other things players can try. One is saving and exiting the game. If this doesn't work, players can try rebooting their system. The next step would be to uninstall and reinstall the game. Finally, if none of those steps work, players may unfortunately have to restart their campaign. These ways are not preferred, however, and should be used as a last resort.

In a pinch, players can use the quest tracking on the HUD

While not as detailed as the actual quest log, players can use the quest tracking available on the right side of the HUD. Players can toggle between quests using the directional buttons. This will allow them to track different quests depending on where they are. It's kind of a pain to move back and forth this way, but it certainly would beat restarting the campaign in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

