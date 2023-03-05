How to fix "checking for update" bug in Warzone 2 Season 2

The second season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released recently and added a plethora of content for the battle royale mode, including a new map, 1v1 gulag, and more. However, as usual, the fresh update also came with various bugs and glitches, hindering the gameplay experience for several players.

Currently, there is an issue gamers are encountering while launching the title, causing them to get stuck on its starting screen, which says "checking for update." This issue affects all platforms, including computers, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox devices. Fortunately, Infinity Ward is actively working on various glitches and bugs that players can keep track of on the developer's official Trello board.

Guide to troubleshooting "checking for update" bug in Warzone 2

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard



We'll continue to update this board as issues are discovered and resolved.



Keep an eye on issue tracking and updates for #ModernWarfare2. Our official Trello board is now live!

This "checking for update" issue likely presents itself due to incomplete or corrupted game files which, can be easily resolved by scanning and repairing them. However, this option is only available for the PC platform, and other ways will have to be employed to fix the problem on consoles.

Restart console

A simple method to resolve such bugs is to fully restart your console.

Turn off the console (PlayStation or Xbox) and do not enter Rest or Sleep Mode.

Once the lights have turned off, unplug the power cable and wait up to a minute before plugging the console back in.

Restart the console and start up Warzone 2.

Troubleshoot router

Here's how you troubleshoot the router:

Turn off your internet router.

Wait for at least a minute before turning it back on.

Boot up Warzone 2 and try again.

You can also try connecting their gaming device to their router using an ethernet cable to improve the connection strength. This will also reduce packet loss, improve ping, and considerably lower lag.

Scan and repair game files

This method exclusively works on the PC platform, on both Steam and Battle.net versions.

On Steam

Right-click on Warzone 2 in your Library game list.

Select properties, click on the Local Files tab and choose Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Wait for the process to complete, and it may or may not download and install a small number of files.

Boot up the game.

On Battle.net

In the Warzone 2 tab on the launcher window, click on the settings icon next to the Play button.

Select Scan and Repair and then Begin Scan.

Wait for the process to complete, and it may or may not download and install a small number of files.

Boot up the game.

Check for updates

Sometimes, the game can launch without completing a pending update. To ensure the title opens with the latest patch installed every time, keep your gaming device connected to the internet while launching Warzone 2.

On Xbox

Navigate to My Games and Apps and select Queue on the left tab.

If Warzone 2 is in the list, press the Menu button on the Xbox controller and select Update to start the installation process.

On PlayStation

On the home screen, select Warzone 2 and press Start.

Select "Check for update" to install any pending updates.

PC (Steam)

Launch the Steam client and click on the Downloads button at the bottom of the window.

If Warzone 2 has an update available, click on the Download icon at the right of the window to download and install it instantly.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard A small update has just gone live. You can track changes in our Patch Notes blog here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

The aforementioned troubleshooting methods should resolve this issue. However, if this bug persists, you may have to wait for the developers to acknowledge it and release a hotfix to fully eradicate the issue in WZ2.

