How to fix "controller not working" error in The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan has finally released, and players are enjoying their time crafting their perfect build to defeat bosses and regular enemies. While some gamers are playing it on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, others are experiencing it on PC.

Ad

Many players are playing the title using a keyboard and a mouse, but for those who prefer a controller, The First Berserker: Khazan supports that as well. Unfortunately, there has been an issue reported by the gaming community where the gamepad doesn't work.

This article will take a look at all the fixes that can be used to eliminate the controller issue in The First Berserker: Khazan.

Here are some fixes for "controller not working" error in The First Berserker: Khazan

Multiple ways to fix the issue in The First Berserker: Khazan (Image via NEXON)

The game, according to the Steam page, supports both Xbox and DualSense controllers. However, there are still some players out there who are unable to use their gamepads to play the RPG. Here are some ways to make the controller work in the game with little-to-no technical problems:

Ad

Trending

1) Restart Steam Launcher and PC

Right-click on the Taskbar and select the Task Manager from the list.

Look for the Steam Launcher and close it by right-clicking on it and selecting 'End Task.'

Restart the Steam Launcher and open the game, and check if the controller issue is now fixed.

If this doesn't fix the problem, restart your PC and run the Steam Launcher as administrator.

2) Update controller drivers

Start by connecting your controller to your PC.

Use the Search bar on your taskbar to look for Control Panel.

Open it and select Device Manager.

Expand 'Human Interface Devices.'

Right-click on the connected controller from the list and update the drivers.

When the latest drivers are installed, restart your PC and check if this has fixed the gamepad issue.

Ad

3) Enable/Disable Steam Input

Use the Task Manager to shut down the game and Steam Manager.

Reopen Steam and head to The First Berserker: Khazan in your library.

Right-click on the game and select Properties.

Head to the Controller Tab and select 'Enable Steam Input' from the dropdown menu right next to Override for The First Berserker: Khazan.

If this doesn't work, select 'Disable Steam Input' instead.

4) Unplug additional peripherals

It is possible that the controller you are using might interfere with a plugged-in peripheral, such as a pen drive, additional gamepads, or keyboards. Try removing them and using the controller again in the game to see if it works.

Ad

5) Check the connection

It is possible that the controller, whether wireless or wired, is not properly connected to the PC. If you are using a wired gamepad, make sure the cable is not damaged, and while using a wireless one, check whether it is properly paired to the system.

6) Verify integrity of game files

From the Steam Library, open the properties for The First Berserker: Khazan.

Make your way to Installed Files and select 'Verify integrity of game files.'

Check if this has fixed the controller issue.

Ad

7) Enable Generic Gamepad Configuration Support

Open Steam in 'Big Picture Mode.'

Open Controller Settings.

Enable 'Generic Gamepad Configuration Support.'

This concludes the fixes for "controller not working" error in The First Berserker: Khazan.

Check out these articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.