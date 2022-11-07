Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been out for more than a week, and the playerbase is committed to grinding its way and making maximum headway in the battle royale title. The game introduced a new level of immersion with its spectacular visuals and realistic details ingrained in each aspect of the game, along with reformed combat and movement mechanics.

Modern Warfare 2 went through a series of successful beta-testing phases, which the publishers utilized to identify and rectify several in-game bugs and server issues that plagued the game. Some of these issues even drove the game to its limits, becoming unplayable without running into any problems midway.

A new bug has surfaced in Modern Warfare 2 that is preventing the game from booting up successfully and asks players to reset their ranks to enter any game mode. Let us take a look at how players can resolve this issue and the reasons that might be behind it.

Modern Warfare 2 corrupt data error fix

A newly released multiplayer game is bound to have issues that make the gaming experience rough and create issues for players as they have to quit the game halfway. The latest error, “Data is Corrupt,” is not new and has also been seen in previous titles. Fortunately, this issue has been recorded to occur only on PC and PS5 and can be fixed with a couple of fundamental checks.

How to fix “Data is Corrupt”

The issue pertains only to the PS5 and PC platforms so far, so fans can go through the steps listed below to find the best possible fix for their platform.

For PS5 platform

Go Offline

Confirming going offline by turning off the internet connection works to allow the campaign to resume.

Launch Modern Warfare 2 and select Settings, and head to Graphics.

Turn off the toggle button next to On-Demand Texture Streaming.

Check if it fixes the Corrupt data error.

For Steam users

Go to Steam Library and select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Click on the Settings icon from the right side of the screen.

Go to properties and select Local Files.

Click on Verify the integrity of the files.

This should repair any broken data files in the game that are locally available and critical for the game to run smoothly. This will also check the wholeness of the game files and re-download any missing files on the PC.

For Battle.net users

Open the Battle.net launcher and head to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Click the Settings icon near the play button.

Click on Scan and Repair.

Wait for your game files to Scan and Repair and restart the game.

This method functions similarly to the Steam library and should fix or re-download any local game files that were previously corrupted or missing.

What is the corrupt data error?

This error remains exclusive to the PS5 platform but has also made its way to PC users. It has a clear name that refers to an issue on the user side and that some game files or a set of game files have stopped working due to corruption. This is not an error on the publisher’s end but requires immediate attention from players as it can harm their accumulated progression.

This concludes the methods that should be able to solve this recurring bug in Modern Warfare 2 and help fans experience the new title more smoothly. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates on bug fixes and weapon builds.

