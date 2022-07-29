How to fix Dev Error 6036 in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is a solid game with quite a few substantial bugs that stop players from enjoying it. They occasionally join it only to find a series of seemingly random numbers providing a wall between them and their fun.

Most online games suffer the occasional issue with servers, internet connectivity, or other problems. Activision's battle royale adaptation of their ongoing first-person shooter franchise is no exception, as the occasional shut-down proves.

Users who have lousy luck with Dev Errors such as 6036 need to know how to fix those issues.

What is Dev Error 6036 in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone gamers may encounter Dev Error 6036 every time a new update drops. They need to follow a few steps to solve it when it occurs.

If the game requires an update that didn't download on its own, that'll cause a 6036 error. The first and easiest thing to do when it shows this error message is to close the title and check for an update. After manually updating the game, it should run properly.

If there isn't an update waiting to be installed, players might have to reset the game's data folder. Open the application folder for the title and delete the data folder. The information within could be corrupted, so erasing it could solve the problem.

Users who enjoy the game in a language other than English encounter this error more often than others. Consider changing the language to English and try to jump into another match to see if that solves the issue.

If none of those fixes dispose of the 6036 error message, gamers can try to change the settings. In the graphics tab, they can turn off cache sun shadows, cache spot shadows, and the cache box. This could sort out the error and give a nice boost to the average FPS.

Finally, the last ditch effort of every modern game is to uninstall and reinstall. Delete the game and redownload it; the problem will likely be fixed. This could take hours, however, so try everything else first.

Reaching out for help in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players might go through all of the aforementioned steps and still face errors. If players are dealing with this error every week or two due to updates, there are still solutions.

For official help, they can reach out to Activision's official support page to submit a ticket. This could result in the game's service team sorting out the issue for the player.

If something is unique about a user's situation, it'll also result in the team learning more about the game.

To connect with the title's community, try the subreddit r/CODWarzone. Search for people with similar problems or post the issue for direct assistance.

If the standard fixes don't solve Call of Duty: Warzone gamers' issues, they can reach out for help. Dev Error 6036 is common, but it shouldn't end someone's experience.

